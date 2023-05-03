Vladimir Putin’s regime insists that the Russian president is too manly and vigorous to go hide in a bunker, but fortunately for the former “Superman,” he was actually somewhere else when two drones reportedly descended upon the Kremlin. Unsubstantiated footage of the incident has been circulating on social media and was tweeted (with a warning that this footage has not been confirmed as authentic) by the Kyiv Independent account.

⚡ Russian state-controlled media claims Kremlin attacked by Ukrainian drones. Russian state-controlled media RIA Novosti claimed on May 3 that Russian President Vladimir Putin's Kremlin residence was targeted by Ukrainian drones. RIA Novosti alleged that the drones were… pic.twitter.com/qGlyQkwT1d — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 3, 2023

The announcement of the attacks takes place a few days ahead of Russia’s planned Victory Day celebration, much of which has been scuttled due to a shortage of tanks because of war, obviously, but also because Russian troops are abandoning them in Ukraine. So there’s a timing factor at work here, along with Russia point-blank accusing Ukraine of an attack made directly upon Putin’s quarters in the Kremlin. Reuters has a statement from Putin’s camp, along with a suggestion that they might now escalate the war:

“Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action… “The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit.”

Reuters goes on to detail how the Telegram channel Baza has been passing around footage of the attack, which appears to be the same video shown above. At this time, Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the drones, and Reuters adds that “no casualties or material damage” have been reported.

(Via Reuters)