Tucker Carlson, Trump And Other Noted Kremlin Bootlickers Are Being Gleefully Trolled As Civil War Erupts In Russia And Putin Reportedly Goes Into Hiding

On Friday, almost a year and a half after it began, the Ukrainian invasion took a turn. Yevgeny Prigozhin, a criminal-turned-chef who became leader of the brutal mercenary group Wagner, called for an armed rebellion to stop the war. Prigozhin claims to command some 25,000 soldiers in Ukraine, and his forces declared they had taken control of the city Rostov-on-Don, with Moscow next on their agenda. President Vladimir Putin vowed to crush the rebellion, but it’s not looking good for him. And it’s got some people thinking his defenders in the U.S. maybe weren’t on the money.

For weeks, Prigozhin has been publicly mocking Russia’s military leadership, who he’s accused of being lazy and incompetent. In his announcement Friday, he challenged the official state narrative about the invasion, blaming Putin, military leaders, and their oligarch pals for launching an unprovoked assault that has killed tens of thousands of civilians.

Prigozhin averred that the “evil brought by the military leadership of the country must be stopped.” He laid out his plan in stark terms. “Everyone who will try to resist, we will consider them a danger and destroy them immediately, including any checkpoints on our way. And any aviation we see above our heads.”

Were 25,000 Russian soldiers really going to come for Putin and gang? Apparently. Unconfirmed reports say that Putin has even gone into hiding.

Russia’s invasion has been roundly condemned by the world. Even McDonald’s pulled their stores from the nation. But Putin and team have had some local support. Tucker Carlson has always been on their side. MAGA types like Marjorie Taylor Greene have condemned America’s continued support of Ukraine. Donald Trump once called Putin’s move “genius” and “savvy” and called him “strong” as opposed to America’s “weak” military leaders.”

As the possible coup got under way, people on social media remembered who took the wrong side on this issue.

