On Friday, almost a year and a half after it began, the Ukrainian invasion took a turn. Yevgeny Prigozhin, a criminal-turned-chef who became leader of the brutal mercenary group Wagner, called for an armed rebellion to stop the war. Prigozhin claims to command some 25,000 soldiers in Ukraine, and his forces declared they had taken control of the city Rostov-on-Don, with Moscow next on their agenda. President Vladimir Putin vowed to crush the rebellion, but it’s not looking good for him. And it’s got some people thinking his defenders in the U.S. maybe weren’t on the money.

It was at uncertain moments like this that Americans used to turn to the Tucker Carlson program on Fox News for the authoritative Kremlin point of view — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 23, 2023

For weeks, Prigozhin has been publicly mocking Russia’s military leadership, who he’s accused of being lazy and incompetent. In his announcement Friday, he challenged the official state narrative about the invasion, blaming Putin, military leaders, and their oligarch pals for launching an unprovoked assault that has killed tens of thousands of civilians.

Prigozhin averred that the “evil brought by the military leadership of the country must be stopped.” He laid out his plan in stark terms. “Everyone who will try to resist, we will consider them a danger and destroy them immediately, including any checkpoints on our way. And any aviation we see above our heads.”

Were 25,000 Russian soldiers really going to come for Putin and gang? Apparently. Unconfirmed reports say that Putin has even gone into hiding.

Russia’s invasion has been roundly condemned by the world. Even McDonald’s pulled their stores from the nation. But Putin and team have had some local support. Tucker Carlson has always been on their side. MAGA types like Marjorie Taylor Greene have condemned America’s continued support of Ukraine. Donald Trump once called Putin’s move “genius” and “savvy” and called him “strong” as opposed to America’s “weak” military leaders.”

As the possible coup got under way, people on social media remembered who took the wrong side on this issue.

Re-upping this for the mf’n lulz. https://t.co/XptrBr32vO — Jeffrey Wright 🥜 (@jfreewright) June 23, 2023

Surprised Trump hasn’t posted a message of support for Putin yet — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) June 24, 2023

I wonder if Trump, Tucker, Tulsi, & RFK Jr have each already called Putin tonight to make sure he’s okay. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 23, 2023

Trump: “Putin is strong, our leaders are weak.” 😂😂😂 What are you gonna do now without your Sugar Vladdy, you dictator loving treasonous sack of shit? pic.twitter.com/crZIkU02zL — cαηα∂α нαтεs тя☭мρ (@Trump_Detester) June 24, 2023

Kinzinger: This is a massive blow to the Russian republic and a massive blow to their military effort and I will also say, it is a massive blow to the people here in the United States like Tucker Carlson, who have been parroting Putin talking points pic.twitter.com/KUyrhMSJG9 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 24, 2023

Some wondered what Tucker would say about all this.

I need David Sacks, Michael Tracey and Tucker Carlson to break down for us how this was all part of Putin’s master plan. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 24, 2023

Who else is glad Tucker Carlson isn’t on the air right now to be Putin’s puppet? pic.twitter.com/4L7o9w23NZ — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) June 24, 2023

With Russia on the brink of civil war, how will we know the official Russian point of view now that Tucker Carlson is gone? — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) June 24, 2023

Others made jokes.

Trump and Putin pic.twitter.com/isFKC9Jk4W — Voice of Reason (@raggapegs) June 24, 2023

Calling all proud boys, qnon, maga, moms for liberty, klan, Elon, Trump, Kushner, Tucker Carlson, Jill Stein, Matt Goetz, Ron Desantis, Mike Flynn- Putin needs your help! Go to Russia now and serve your leader. This is your chance to save mother Russia. Вы нужны России! — President Kamala’s Hand (Again) (@myronjclifton) June 24, 2023

I’m just waiting for Tucker, RFK Jr, & all the others to blame America for what’s happening in Russia right now. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 24, 2023

Who is more depressed that Putin sent Russia into civil war? Donald Trump or Tucker Carlson? — Grant Stern (@grantstern) June 24, 2023

