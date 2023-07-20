Following Tucker Carlson‘s broadcast of heavily-edited footage from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building, right-wing media figures rushed to demand that the QAnon Shaman be immediately released.

The Shaman (real name: Jacob Chansley) had pleaded guilty to “obstruction of an official proceeding,” which landed him in prison before being moved to a halfway house. However, despite already being released, Chansley sought to have his conviction vacated using Carlson’s footage as “evidence.” A federal judge was not having it.

Not only did U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth find that the Shaman made the right move by “quite sensibly” pleading guilty, Lamberth proceeded to blast Carlson’s footage for leaving out a whole lot of key details.

“These videos are decidedly not exculpatory, especially when viewed in context with the ‘miles and miles of footage’ recorded of Mr. Chansley on January 6, 2021,” Lamberth wrote before laying into Tucker.

“Such footage, conveniently omitted by the March 6, 2023, program shows nearly all of Mr. Chansley’s actions that day, including: carrying a six-foot long pole armed with a spearhead, unlawfully entering the Capitol through a broken door, disobeying orders from law enforcement on more than a half-dozen occasions, entering the Senate chamber, climbing onto the Senate dais, sitting in the Vice President’s chair, and leaving a threatening message for the Vice President.”

Not quite finished with Carlson, Lamberth later noted that the former Fox News personality’s broadcasts are “replete with misstatements and misrepresentations … too numerous to count.”

JUST IN: Judge Royce Lamberth has *denied* QAnon Shaman Jacob CHANSLEY's motion to vacate his conviction. https://t.co/welNP8okSJ pic.twitter.com/pOc5t0WIcG — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 20, 2023

