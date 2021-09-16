Portrait Of A Lady On Fire (2019) Run Time: 122 min | IMDb: 8.2/10 There are forbidden love affairs and then there’s this epic romance from French filmmaker Celine Sciamma. Filled with sexual tension and secret rendevous, this period piece centers on a young painter named Marianne who lives on the island of Brittany and is commissioned to complete a portrait of an aristocratic noblewoman named Heloise before she’s set to be wed. The two women form an intimate bond, one that tests their sense of self and their willingness to sacrifice for love. Add To Hulu Watchlist Sorry to Bother You (2018) Run Time: 111 min | IMDb: 7/10 Boots Riley’s directorial debut comes courtesy of this dark, absurdist comedy that manages to weave themes of class and capitalism into a bonkers tale about a telemarketer living in Oakland who figures out a way to use his “white voice” to make sales. As he moves up the ladder, selling while hiding his identity, he’s pulled into a conspiracy that forces him to choose between cashing in at humanity’s expense or joining his friends in a rebellion against the system. Lakeith Stanfield gives a riveting turn as Cassius Green, Cash, the kid at the center of this bizarre story, and Tessa Thompson gives a commendable performance as Cash’s radical feminist girlfriend, Detroit. Add To Hulu Watchlist Nomadland (2020) Run Time: 107 min | IMDb: 7.6/10 Chloe Zhao helms this moving portrait of a forgotten sect of society. Frances McDormand plays Fern, a woman who loses everything in the Great Recession and decides to journey through the American West. As she embraces the joys and challenges of her van-dwelling nomad life, she meets others on the same path who teach her about the value of letting go, moving on, and confronting her past. Add To Hulu Watchlist The Social Network (2010) Run Time: 120 min | IMDb: 7.7/10 It’s hard not to watch this Aaron Sorkin-penned, David Fincher-directed masterpiece and have your viewing experience colored by Facebook, and founder Mark Zuckerberg’s, many political misdealings. Jesse Eisenberg plays the boy genius, an outcast whose brainchild is the product of a bad breakup and sexism. He partners with Andrew Garfield’s business-minded Eduardo Saverin and the two create the famous social networking site before Zuckerberg outs his friend and alienates himself. The story isn’t new, but watching it play out is still thrilling, mostly because Eisenberg is just so damn good at being a dick. Add To Hulu Watchlist Vice (2018) Run Time: 132 min | IMDb: 7.2/10 Adam McKay’s controversial biopic lands on Hulu with its impressive cast of Oscar-winners including Christian Bale, who undergoes a mind-blowing transformation to play former Vice President Dick Cheney. The film follows the build-up to Cheney’s White House appointment, as he gains power first as a Washington insider, then as the man pulling the strings of the Bush administrations. Amy Adams plays his supportive, just as morally compromised wife, Lynne, with Sam Rockwell turning in a hilarious performance as Bush himself. Add To Hulu Watchlist Office Space (1999) Run Time: 89 min | IMDb: 7.7/10 Ron Livingston, Jennifer Anniston, and Stephen Root are just a few of the names on the cast list for this cult-favorite comedy. Its premise is fairly simple: three office workers, sick of their jobs, decided to rebel against their overbearing d*ck of a boss. Livingston plays Peter, a man unhappy in his relationship and work life, who begins to simply not give AF after a hypnotherapist appointment gone wrong. A money-laundering scheme and one count of arson later and he, along with a few of his co-workers, have managed to destroy the company they work for causing them to scramble to put things right. Add To Hulu Watchlist

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years (2016) Run Time: 137 min | IMDb: 7.8/10 Set during the touring years of The Beatles' career, from 1962-1966, director Ron Howard crafts an intimate portrayal of the world's most popular band with the help of both Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, along with widows Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison. Featuring 4K restorations of some of the band's most memorable concerts, this documentary is a must for any film lover, Beatles fan or otherwise.

Another Round (2020) Run Time: 117 min | IMDb: 7.8/10 Mads Mikkelsen gives a tour-de-force performance in this Danish tragicomedy about a group of professors who attempt an intriguing social experiment with varying degrees of success. Mikkelsen's Martin is an aging teacher whose marriage is suffering. His three friends are also experiencing mid-life crises. Their solution? To test a scientific theory that claims having a constant blood alcohol level of .05 make you happier and more creative, but when being buzzed just isn't enough, each of the men begin to spiral, some with tragic consequences.

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997) Run Time: 82 min | IMDb: 6.2/10 Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino star in this 90s cult classic comedy about a pair of high school besties gearing up for their 10-year reunion. Romy and Michele are LA transplants who haven't quite lived up to their potential. When a class reunion forces them to drive cross country, and lie about their careers/lifestyle in order to impress some former mean girls, their friendship is put to the ultimate test.

The Assistant (2019) Run Time: 87 min | IMDb: 6.1/10 Ozark breakout Julia Garner stars in this tense #MeToo thriller with Succession's Matthew Macfayden. Garner plays Jane, a recent college grad who just scored an assistant job at a film production company. When she begins noticing her boss sexually harassing young women around the office, she tries to do something about it and runs into various roadblocks from the higher-ups. It's a dark, seedy drama and Garner is brilliant in it.

The Nightingale (2018) Run Time: 136 min | IMDb: 7.2/10 Australian director Jennifer Kent follows up her surprise success, The Babadook, with another dark tale, this time one that follows a young woman on a path of revenge. Aisling Franciosi plays Claire, an Irish convict sent to Tasmania in 1825 who chases a British officer (Sam Claflin) through the wilderness intent on making him pay for the crimes he committed against her and her family. Along the way, she recruits help from an aboriginal tracker and the two navigate racial tensions and prejudice on their quest. Franciosi is magnetic as Claire, a woman who refuses to let the horrible abuses she's suffered break her and Claflin seems to delight in playing the villain of this story.

Melancholia (2011) Run Time: 137 min | IMDb: 7.1/10 Merging high art and science fiction, director Lars Von Trier found inspiration for his story after suffering a depressive episode. Focused on two sisters with a strained relationship, they must now face the reality of a rogue planet set to collide with Earth. It premiered at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival, where Kristen Dunst was given the Best Actress Award, and the following year the British Film Institute named it one of the greatest films of all time — a rare honor for any film made in the 21st century.

Little Woods (2018) Run Time: 105 min | IMDb: 6.1/10 Tessa Thompson and Lily James deliver magnetic performances in this gritty crime drama from director Nia DaCosta. Thompson plays Ollie, a young woman living in an oil town in North Dakota who starts running drugs across the Canadian border when her mom gets sick. James plays her screw-up sister, Deb, who comes back into her life after their mom's death with problems of her own. The sisters must find a way to save their childhood home, get Deb the help she needs, and get Ollie out of town before the police and some angry drug dealers catch her. It's a relentless meat grinder of a film, but it's also a hell of a watch.



Akira (1988) Run Time: 124 min | IMDb: 8.1/10 Loosely based on the ground-breaking manga of the same name, Akira is considered a landmark in Japanese animation, as well as one of the best animated films ever produced. Set in a dystopian future in 2019, a teenager named Tetsuo gains tremendous telekinetic powers after a motorcycle crash, eventually going mad with power before bringing the military-industrial complex to its knees. A live action adaptation has been in the works in some form since 2002, but remains in development purgatory for the time being.

Heathers (1988) Run Time: 103 mins | IMDb: 7.3/10 Helping to close out a decade of memorable teen films on a dark note, Heathers is a savagely funny deconstruction of the frivolousness of popular cliques that helped set the tone of many dark comedies that would follow in its wake. The plot involves a popular group of girls known as The Heathers who invite Veronica Sawyer (Winona Ryder) to join them, guaranteeing that she would gain popularity by association. Eventually, Veronica finds herself teaming up with a dangerous sociopath (Christian Slater) in an attempt to break the Heathers' tyrannical hold on the school.

We Need To Talk About Kevin (2011) Run Time: 112 min | IMDb: 7.5/10 Eva Khatchadourian (Tilda Swinton), who's unwilling and unable to properly care for her troubled son Kevin, watches her life unravel as her husband (John C. Reilly) ignores their problems and Kevin grows more and more sociopathic and violent. The story jumps around in time, showing Swinton's character as both a new mother who blames her son for ruining her life and as a woman who eventually blames herself for what becomes of her son. Swinton proves once again that she's the actress that indie movies need for complex characters that live their lives in grey areas. At its core, We Need To Talk is about the importance of proper parenting, communication, and probably therapy. And it's not for the faint of heart.

Shrek (2001) Run Time: 90 min | IMDb: 7.9/10 We know what you're thinking. Shrek? Really? An animated comedy about an ugly green ogre who rescues a princess befriends a donkey, and saves a kingdom. Look, it's a common misconception that Shrek was only for kids. Mike Meyers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz all voiced characters in the film, and there were plenty of mature jokes that probably flew right over the kiddos' heads. Torturing a sweet Gingerbread Man, interspecies hookups, and a show-stopping song and dance number to wrap things up makes this a family-friendly comedy that the adults won't snooze through.

Fyre Fraud (2019) Run Time: 96 min | IMDb: 6.8/10 The war of the Fyre docs kicked off earlier this year with Hulu releasing their surprise flick just days before Netflix's planned exposé. Both films rehash the same basic plot: a young entrepreneur scams thousands of millennials and investors out of millions of dollars, but Hulu's movie takes a closer look the aftermath and damage caused by Billy McFarland and Ja Rule, in addition to interviews and close looks at the events of the Fyre Festival disaster with a critical eye.

Plus One (2019) Run Time: 99 min | IMDb: 6.6/10 Pen15's Maya Erskine and ' Jack Quaid star in this modern rom-com about a pair of friends, who agree to suffer a summer of wedding invites together. Alice and Ben have been pals since college, but when their mutuals start getting hitched, and they're left without dates to the happy nuptials, they make a pact to be each others' "plus one." What begins as a chance to score free booze and food quickly spirals into a neverending series of interactions that remind them how lonely they both are and force them to confront their hidden attraction.

Hunt For The Wilderpeople (2016) Run Time: 101 min | IMDb: 7.9/10 A charming, unconventional story about what it means to be a family, Hunt for the Wilderpeople follows a juvenile delinquent named Ricky (Julian Dennison), who is adopted by a couple living on a farm in a remote region of New Zealand. After Ricky fakes his suicide and escapes into the bush, his (reluctantly) adopted father Hec (Sam Neill) goes looking for him, and after a series of mishaps, the two are forced to survive in the woods together for months. It was released during SXSW in 2016 (you can read our review here), and after rave reviews from critics the world over, it's gone on to become the highest-grossing film in New Zealand history.

Love, Gilda (2018) Run Time: 88 min | IMDb: 7.4/10 Before the Tina Feys, Amy Poehlers, and Maya Rudolphs of the world made Saturday Night Live a female-led powerhouse, comedian Gilda Radner starred on the sketch comedy series. She's an icon, an absolute legend in the world of stand-up, and she played her bigger-than-life characters on the show with a kind of quirky abandon that made you laugh at them and care for them all at once. This doc looks back at her career, her struggles in an industry that wasn't always accepting of her gender, and her brushes with more serious issues, like illness and eating disorders. Despite those serious topics, it's a breezy, feel-good watch for comedy lovers of every generation.

Coherence (2014) Run Time: 89 min | IMDb: 7.2/10 Coherence is one of those low-budget sci-fi stories that is extremely tough to explain without either giving too much away or requiring an extended entry. Essentially, a group of friends sifts through their own issues and insecurities during a mind-bending paradoxical experience. Taking place almost entirely in the same room on a single night, the characters struggle to find answers just as much as the viewer. It's a challenging yet enthralling film, perfect for those who love to overthink things.