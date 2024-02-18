There’s a chance it had been a minute since you last thought about notorious race pretender Rachel Dolezal. That changed last week. A report surfaced that she’d changed her name and rebranded as an elementary school teacher — only to get fired over her OnlyFans account. Dolezal, now going by Nkechi Diallo, had kept quiet, but now she’s broken her silence — and she seems cool with her life hitting another bump.

Per The Daily Beast, Diallo posted a brief, semi-cryptic message on her Instagram Stories. It was a chipper selfie with a simple caption reading, “Keep On Living,” followed by three plant emojis.

Diallo gained infamy in the mid-teens when she was busted not only passing herself of as Black but having nabbed a position as the president of the Spokane, Washington chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. Diallo defended her actions, saying that she was “biologically born white to white parents, but I identify as Black.” That did not mollify her detractors and she wound up stepping down from her NAACP position.

After years of laying low, Diallo was back in the news after being fired from the Catalina Foothills School District in Tucson, Arizona. It was reported that she’d been employed as a “part-time after school extended day instructor” as well as a substitute teacher. School district brass had discovered her OnlyFans account, where, according to The Daily Beast, she dropped fitness videos, “hair-chair” tutorials, and “foot pics.”

Anyway, best of luck to the former Rachel Dolezal.

(Via The Daily Beast)