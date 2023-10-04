Rachel Zegler wants Barstool bros to speak never about Taylor Swift again.

Earlier this week, after the “Anti-Hero” singer appeared at her second Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce, Barstool Sports podcaster @BarstoolBigCat, whose real name is Dan Katz, wrote on X, “If Taylor Swift is going to be taking over our Sunday’s I’m going to need to see a sex tape. These are my demands.” He also shared a clip from his show, Pardon My Take, where he said, “If Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift release a sex video, I’ll consummate this relationship and be like, ‘Fine.’ Until I see some d*ck in vagina. P in V, otherwise it’s not real. I want to see insertion.”

Weird stuff! Weird, and as Zegler pointed out, nothing new.

“It’s not news that the media is particularly (and unwarrantedly) cruel to taylor swift but the way men feel entitled to speak about women, their bodies, and their sex lives needs to be seriously evaluated,” the West Side Story actress wrote on X. She added, “Seeing a lot of ‘it’s a joke’ but you’ve got to understand that since the beginning of time ‘you can’t take a joke’ has been synonymous with ‘let me say a horrible thing about women without suffering the consequences’ — we’re sick and tired! it’s never been funny! get a life!”

In other words:

leave taylor swift alone! — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) October 3, 2023

(Via EW)