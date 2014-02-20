Loki And His Wolf Son Scheduled The Apocalypse For This Saturday

According to England’s Jorvik Viking Center, the Viking apocalypse (Ragnarök) is set to culminate this Saturday, February 22nd. Surely it’s only a huge coincidence Loki’s son broke out of prison and Jörmungandr rose from the sea just in time for the Jorvik Viking Festival this weekend. Convenient!
Here’s a brief summary of this completely real apocalypse, via Geekosystem:
Detailing the chaos and immorality that ensues after Loki’s son Fenrir (a horrifying wolf monster, obviously) escapes from prison, the mythology of Ragnarok tells of a giant battle between snakes, fire monsters, and the Gods. It also involves Loki piloting a ship literally from Hell, so yeah, this ain’t yo Mama’s apocalypse.
Ragnarok was also predicted to arrive after “Fombulvetr,” Norse for “polar vortex” or the “winter of all winters”—so far the Vikings are eerily on point.
To be fair, that is absolutely my Mama’s apocalypse.
Anyway, Odin and Thor are supposed to die in this battle as floods engulf us all, but after all that kerfuffle the world is supposed to be reborn as a better place. No sir, I don’t like it. This Saturday, we’ll be boarding a ship called Hope and hoping the Thor and Heimdall can cancel this apocalypse.
I assume that was Fenrir walking down the halls of that hotel in Sochi…
And his hair was perfect.
On the bright side, Ragnarok is the most badass apocalypse.
The soundtrack is going to be awesome.
I had a feeling that my birthday would be a special one this year!
As the snow is beginning to melt here in the NE US and the rains are set to come down and help wash it away (where it can’t sink into the frozen ground), they might be right… If so, I figure by next Thursday my life’ll be rainbows and puppy dogs if this Ragnarok thing isn’t just an album by Gwar. Ham on!
so are we expecting asgard to turn up in Oklahoma after the ragnarok like in the comics?
SPOILER ALERTS:
Thor hammers Jormungand into the ground with an epic beatdown, but then dies after walking nine paces. Poison? Or did Pei Mei show Jormungand the five finger technique?
Odin is swallowed whole by Fenrir, so Odin’s son Vioarr, the god of vengeance, splits his jaws and then stabs him in the heart. Freyr fights Surtr, the fire giant with a flaming sword, and gets his ass handed to him. Heimdall and Loki kill each other. And then almost everyone dies because Surtr’s sword just goes whack and burns the entire Earth.
The apocalypse started going downhill in season 3 if you ask me.