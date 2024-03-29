Last week, actress Rebel Wilson named the “a**hole” who she claims is threatening her over the release of her upcoming memoir: Sacha Baron Cohen. She has also alleged that the Borat star asked her to stick her finger in his butt while filming 2016’s R-rated comedy The Brothers Grimsby.

A spokesperson for Baron Cohen denied the accusation, writing in a statement that “these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during, and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.” Some of that evidence, including footage from “THAT butt scene,” was released to the Daily Mail on Friday.

In one pivotal intimate scene, Wilson’s character Dawn slaps the butt of Cohen’s character Nobby’s and then attempts to put her finger between his cheeks. He rejects her advances, saying, “Not my bumhole, Dawny. After that curry last night it’s like a loaded gun.” Still on camera but out of her character, Wilson can be heard discussing the blocking, telling Cohen, “I’ll do a slap [of your butt] and I’ll do a – going down the crack,” to which Cohen replies, “It’s almost as if you’re going to ram your fingers inside.” She answers, “Yeah.”

Unnamed producers told the Daily Mail that Wilson was aware of the sex scene and “fully engaged,” but in a statement provided to the UK-based publication, she called the footage “misleading.”

“It is an a**hole move to release footage of one part of that disgusting episode while leaving out everything that preceded it including my horrified refusal to stick my finger up SBC’s butt,” Wilson wrote. “This could not have possibly been for the film as the director Louis Leterrier was not even present. What this edited video shows is what I had to do in order to get out of the room, as written in [memoir] Rebel Rising. Releasing unauthorized and misleading behind the scenes video without my approval is SBC’s latest way of bullying and gaslighting me.”

Weirdly enough, this isn’t the first time that Wilson has discussed a co-star’s bum. A few years ago, while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she talked about touching Tom Hardy’s butt while they were shooting 2012’s This Means War. “My first day on set, the director said, ‘When you enter the scene, I want you to just stick your finger up Tom Hardy’s butt.’ I just did it,” she said. “He gave a really realistic shocked expression. And then he didn’t really talk to me. He was wearing pants, so I couldn’t go all the way up.”

Wilson’s memoir, Rebel Rising, comes out on April 2.

(Via the Daily Mail)