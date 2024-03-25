Like Sharon Stone, Rebel Wilson isn’t afraid to name names.

Earlier this month, the Pitch Perfect and Senior Year actress wrote on Instagram, “Do you wanna know why I have a ‘no a**holes’ policy now with people I work with? Well it’s all in the book: REBEL RISING available for pre-order now… oh and YES I name the a**hole!” Wilson also alleged, “Now the a**hole is trying to threaten me. He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. He’s trying to stop press coming out about my new book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth.”

The memoir isn’t out yet, but Wilson named the “a**hole” in an Instagram Story on Monday: “I will not be bullied or silenced with high priced lawyer or PR crisis managers. The ‘a**hole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is Sasha Baron Cohen.”

Wilson and Baron Cohen starred together in 2016’s forgotten action-comedy The Brothers Grimsby, which he also wrote.

Speaking on a radio show in 2014, Wilson suggested that he had pressured her to “go naked” in the comedy, with her threatening to call the agent they share and tell her that he was “harassing” her. “Every day he’s like, ‘Just go naked, it will be funny. Remember in Borat when I did that naked scene? It was hilarious,’” Wilson said. “On the last day, I thought I’d obviously won the argument and he got a body double to do the naked scene.”

Wilson claims Baron Cohen also suggested that she should “stick your finger up my butt, it’ll be a really funny bit.”

UPDATE: Baron Cohen responded to the allegations. “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby,” he said in a statement provided to Variety.

Rebel Rising comes out on April 2.