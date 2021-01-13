Last week an army of whipped-up Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, armed with guns and even zip ties (and, on a lighter note, horns), hell-bent on overturning the 2020 election. It didn’t work, and six people died. But some lawmakers, all Republican, are not happy with the modest safety procedures put in place in the wake of the violent insurrection. In fact, they’re throwing epic hissy fits.

As per NBC News, at least six representatives were either seen not complying with the police at checkpoints outside the House or simply complained. They are: Louie Gohmert, of Texas; Steve Stivers, of Ohio; Van Taylor, of Texas; Debbie Lesko, of Arizona, Larry Bucshon, of Indiana, and Lauren Boebert, of Colorado.

While Gohmert gained attention a few weeks back for losing a tooth mid-press conference speech, it’s Boebert who’s the most notorious of the group. Only sworn in last week, she’s made a name for herself by swearing that she wanted to carry a weapon on Capitol Hill. She also made the waves among the metal detector-hating scrum, actually getting into a stand-off with the officers who demanded she forfeit her bag after it set off alarms, as per CNN correspondent Ryan Nobles.

Boebert has now been let into the chamber it was unclear from my vantage point if the Capitol Police searched her bag before she went in. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) January 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Lesko simply took to Twitter, railing against what she called “Pelosi’s communist America.”

For members of Congress to enter the floor of the U.S. House, we now have to go through intense security measures, on top of the security we already go through. These new provisions include searches and being wanded like criminals. We now live in Pelosi’s communist America! — Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) January 13, 2021

She then got ratioed.

These are metal detectors at Disney World, which is literally the happiest place on Earth. So how about you relax? https://t.co/Dquqy9Qu3I pic.twitter.com/LPLwOuGILH — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 13, 2021

The performative outrage about basic security measures — when there was a literal lynch mob at the Capitol days ago, which erected a gallows and all — would be laughable if it weren't so dangerous. Does she go through airports without passing security? https://t.co/qs0XxkH9nq — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) January 13, 2021

If it were Democrats who were throwing a tantrum because they had to go through a metal detector, the top story on Fox & Friends would be them going “oh, so THEY don’t think they should have to go through metal detectors? Are they too good for that? Elitist snobs!” https://t.co/4XtVf3R4rI — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 13, 2021

No we know why they think the schools are teaching communism….they have metal detectors! https://t.co/chQk70qXbx — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) January 13, 2021

LOL wait until you hear what we’re putting school kids through in PRESCHOOL thanks to you fuckers. https://t.co/n3fTYRkniT — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin, Esq. (@ECMcLaughlin) January 13, 2021

Imagine the pain she must feel at the airport, or a major sporting event, or a courthouse, or a https://t.co/TyzpIJbCVH — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) January 13, 2021

And so it was that the party of Blue Lives Matter made the lives of the police even more difficult than it is.

