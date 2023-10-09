Cheryl Hines RFK Jr Presidential Announcement Third Party Run
Getty Image
Viral

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Star Cheryl Hines’ Nutball Husband, RFK Jr., Announced His Independent Presidential Bid And, Yup, Everyone Had The Same Very Good Joke

After failing to connect with Democratic voters despite his family name (hold onto that thought), Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has officially announced he’s running for president as an independent candidate. His wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines, was on hand to help launch his third-party campaign, which devolved into an episode of the hit sitcom right out of the gate.

Shortly after Hines introduced her husband, he took the stage only to realize he forgot his speech. As Kennedy walked back to his handlers, he can audibly be heard complaining that he can’t read the teleprompter and that it’s upside down. This exchange goes on for a hilariously awkward amount of time, which you can see below:

Adding insult to injury, the Kennedy family responded to his presidential run by issuing a statement denouncing his entire campaign. Via CNN:

“Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment. Today’s announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country, ” Rory Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Joseph P Kennedy II and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend said in a statement.

As for the Republicans, there is justifiable concern that Kennedy’s run would more likely pull votes from Donald Trump than Joe Biden, so there’s some freaking out happening with Trump’s campaign.

“Voters should not be deceived by anyone who pretends to have conservative values,” a Trump spokesman told CNN. “The fact is that RFK has a disturbing background steeped in radical, liberal positions.”

In the meantime, you better believe the Curb jokes were flying on Twitter:

(Via CNN)

×