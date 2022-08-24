rick-scott-0-top.jpeg
Getty Image
Viral

Rick Scott Was Dragged For Complaining About Joe Biden Being On Vacation While Tweeting From A Luxury Yacht In Italy

TwitterContributing Writer

Republicans are no strangers to rank hypocrisy, but it’s not often that they lambast Democrats while doing the same thing. Such was the case Tuesday when Rick Scott — the former governor of Florida, who once mixed up the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance — decided to drag President Joe Biden for vacationing in Delaware…while vacationing from a yacht in Italy.

The sitting senator slammed the president for doing a kind of working vacation a whopping 2 ½ hour drive from the White House. (He’s scheduled to announce his decision on student debt cancellation on Wednesday, for one.)

“Another week of President Biden vacationing in Delaware vs. working at the White House,” Scott tweeted. “If he loves to travel so much, I’ve got some suggestions as to where he should go next.” He then offered a poll with three choices. Hold on to your sides, they might just split: They were all “The Southern Border.”

There’s one little issue. Scott is chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. And his party isn’t doing so hot, with one under-performing congressional candidate after another getting into constant, creative hot water. Where was Scott while Dr. Mehmet Oz’s staff was saying grossly insensitive things about opponent John Fetterman’s health issues? As per Axios, he’s chilling on a luxury yacht in Italy.

Perhaps Scott forgot where he was. Whatever the case, people were happy to remind him about throwing stones at glass houses — especially when one’s glass house is quite a bit larger and swankier.

It’s not the first time Scott has been credibly accused of hypocrisy. Last year, he dragged Biden’s then-named “Build Back Better” plan, only to get called out for supporting Donald Trump’s super-pricey tax cuts, which only helped the wealthy anyway.

(Via Axios)

×