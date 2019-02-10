Rob Lowe Deleted A Controversial Joke He Made About Elizabeth Warren

Getty Image

Rob Lowe came under fire Saturday after he made a joke about Elizabeth Warren. The senator had just announced her presidential candidacy, prompting cheers from supporters. The news also inspired, shall we say, questionable Native American jokes, from the president of the United States and, perhaps less predictably, from a Parks and Recreation alum who once made a sex tape with an underage girl.

The actor and ageless time lord chimed in Saturday afternoon, in a now deleted tweet that lived long enough to put him at the top of Twitter trends through at least Sunday morning. “Elizabeth Warren would bring a whole new meaning to Commander in ‘Chief,’” the tweet read, referring to her claims of distant Native American ancestry that have long been mocked by the country’s sitting commander-in-chief.