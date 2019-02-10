Getty Image

America’s current president is a bit of an odd duck, with a bottomless well of unexpected and often alarming eccentricities. One of his strangest? His obsession not only with Senator Elizabeth Warren, but with her claims — since largely verified by a DNA test — that she has Native American ancestry going back about six-to-ten generations ago. Because of this — and because he doesn’t much like women in general, and vice versa — Donald J. Trump likes to call her “Pocahontas,” which is definitely not racist. He also likes to repeatedly point out that he came up with the name, which delights and amuses his definitely not racist supporters.

Only a few weeks after making a joke about the 1890 Wounded Knee massacre that was probably distasteful, to put it lightly, Trump is back at it again. Saturday Warren formally added herself to the Democratic presidential line-up for 2020. It was only a matter of time for Trump to bust out some “Pocahontas” action. It only took a couple hours.

Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President. Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

“Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President,” tweeted a repeatedly bankrupt businessman who lost the popular vote and had to rely on the very Electoral College he used to disparage before it put him in the most powerful position on the planet. “Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz!”