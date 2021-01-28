As the Robinhood investment trading app became a hot topic on Thursday morning after it made a controversial decision to bar users from buying GameStop stocks due to “volatility,” Twitter users have apparently been landing on the account for the World Wide Robin Hood Society, which has been using the @robinhood handle since 2016. It’s an honest mixup, and whoever runs the social media account decided to give the throng of new followers a heads up in a tweet that’s already racked up over 56,000 Likes.

“Lovely to have all these new followers,” the account wrote. “Can we just check that you know that you’re following The World Wide Robin Hood Society in Nottingham and not the Robin Hood App .. if so .. a big welcome from Sherwood.”

Lovely to have all these new followers .. can we just check that you know that you’re following The World Wide Robin Hood Society in Nottingham and not the Robin Hood App .. if so .. a big welcome from Sherwood 🙌 — Robin Hood (@robinhood) January 28, 2021

Naturally, it didn’t take long before someone jokingly asked for stock tips, and the account was quick to shut the topic down with a cheeky reply:

We only know about the old fashioned stocks I’m afraid — Robin Hood (@robinhood) January 28, 2021

While the Robin Hood Society’s tweet went viral only started going viral on Thursday, it appears that the society has been dealing with people confusing it for the investment app since the beginning of the year. The account posted a friendly notice on January 7 that it is not the trading app,and left the correct Twitter handles for users to contact.

To everyone wanting to contact @RobinhoodApp or @RobinhoodAppUK, please ensure you use one of the above and not @robinhood – unless you’d like to join us at The World Wide Robin Hood Society in Nottingham of course. Have a great day. Hurrah! 🏹 pic.twitter.com/ZKJYXOAlS9 — Robin Hood (@robinhood) January 7, 2021

As for what exactly The Robin Hood Society does, it appears to promote tourism to the English town of Nottingham. The account is populated with scenic destinations and the occasional photo of Robin Hood statues. True to its word, the society is not engaged in a massive stock scheme, nor does it have any connection to Wall Street.

(Via Robin Hood on Twitter)