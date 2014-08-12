Robin Williams’ Ads For ‘Legend Of Zelda’ Are Still Magical, Three Years On

08.12.14 4 Comments

Yesterday we heard the terrible news that Robin Williams has died in an apparent suicide. I already said my piece here, but it also reminds me of Rorschach’s joke in The Watchmen. (“I heard a joke once: Man goes to doctor. Says he’s depressed. Says life is harsh and cruel. Says he feels all alone in a threatening world. Doctor says, ‘Treatment is simple. The great clown Pagliacci is in town tonight. Go see him. That should pick you up.’ Man bursts into tears. Says, ‘But doctor… I am Pagliacci.’ Good joke. Everybody laugh. Roll on snare drum. Curtains.”)

Today we’re reminiscing about Williams’ work, and VG24/7 reminded us of his series of Nintendo commercials co-starring his daughter Zelda Rae Williams. She’s named after Princess Zelda, as Williams was a long-time fan of video games, and he and his wife were playing The Legend Of Zelda on NES during the pregnancy. We thought it might be worth revisiting his ads for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, which were filled with Williams’ familiar quick-talking and mischievous smiles.

Man, this is such a bummer. Today we are all Pagliacci.

