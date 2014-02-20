Here’s The First Video Of Rocket Raccoon’s Voice In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’! (UPDATE: And Groot)

If that excellent first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy didn’t have enough Rocket Raccoon for your liking — and of course it didn’t because there’s always room for more Rocket — now Marvel has you covered. They just released the a “Meet the Guardians” video starring Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, “anger issues” and all.

I won’t waste another second talking about it. Just watch it already.

Holy crap, they just added one for Groot. He is Groot!

Via MARVEL