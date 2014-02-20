Here’s The First Video Of Rocket Raccoon’s Voice In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’! (UPDATE: And Groot)

If that excellent first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy didn’t have enough Rocket Raccoon for your liking — and of course it didn’t because there’s always room for more Rocket — now Marvel has you covered. They just released the a “Meet the Guardians” video starring Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, “anger issues” and all.
I won’t waste another second talking about it. Just watch it already.
Holy crap, they just added one for Groot. He is Groot!
Strange, he sounds just like Bradley Cooper…
I thought he was gonna do a ridiculous voice, but I’m happy that he has chosen an angry version of himself
@Ghostcrow: Yeah. Cooper using his own voice is gonna work out nicely.
“Blam! Murdered you!”
I wouldn’t be surprised if Groot sounded like Vin Diesel.
@ghostcrow I’m pretty sure that they didn’t pay vin diesel or bradley cooper to not sound like them. They could have hired a billy west or a tara strong if they just wanted someone to do voices.
“DC/WB be all like “Wonder Woman’s too confusing for a movie” and Marvel/Disney be all like “Here’s a racoon with a machine gun”” – Brett White (@brettwhite on twitter)
I’ll never get tired of that tweet
this one here’s our booty? I dunno. I think it’ll be okay with him but i would have preferred a gruff british actor like Ray Winstone.
Vin Diesel has a great voice for this kind of stuff.
Groot lives his live his life a quarter mile of forest at a time.
Iron. F*cking. Giant.
So did they pay Vin per “Groot” or did they just pay for one and looped it a bunch of times?
I’m actually kind of worried about that. I hope they’ve gone for a different “I am Groot!” for each line, so that there’s a little nuance in there.
Hopefully culminating in the scene where Ronan is all “this is blasphemy! This is madness!” and Groot kicks him into a black hole and declares “I! Am! Groot!”
@ Billybob
Please. God. This.
Cheap bastards only paid me for the one “Meep!”
Rocket’s on-screen rap sheet includes 15 counts of arson.
*Resists the urge to write fanfic in which Rocky is the “deadly and unpredictable midget” mentioned by Jubal Early on Firefly*
I would love to watch Vin Diesel talk about every Marvel character, not just a tree that knows three words. I bet it would be magical.
Vin waxing poetic about Squirrel Girl, please.
I hope Groot appreciates Treebeard for all the barriers that he broke down, that other talking trees might make it to the screen.
Treebeard may have been a trailblazer in literature, but American audiences would never have accepted him as a character on screen if it wasn’t for the sterling work done by the Monster Rape Tree in Evil Dead.