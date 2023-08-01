In every presidential election, the “beer question” pops up: which candidate would you rather have a beer with? The answer isn’t Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis held a campaign event in New Hampshire over the weekend. Tickets originally cost $50 to drink beer with the Disney-feuding Florida governor, but NBC News reports they were slashed to $1 due to low sales. Even still, “by the time the event started, an hour late, there were just 30 people in the room.”

DeSantis doesn’t have the juice — but he has lots of leftover beer.

Originally, organizers had made the event free to members of [the New Hampshire Home Builders Association] and charged $50 per ticket for nonmembers. But in an effort to pack the room, the association dropped the price to $1 for nonmembers — a nominal fee designed to prevent tickets from being reserved by malicious actors. “I charged a token $1 because the ‘bots’ fill up events with bad emails,” association executive director Matt Mayberry said in a text exchange with NBC News.

The low attendance for the “FREE BEER! Now That I’ve Got Your Attention, Vote For Ron” campaign stop was roasted by reporter Jonathan Allen on MSNBC. When asked by anchor Ana Cabrera if DeSantis is “just not the kind of guy people want to have a beer with,” he replied, “Maybe they should have offered something harder, Ana… Maybe half a bottle of liquor or something.”

Maybe a gallon of milk is more Ron’s speed.

(Via NBC News)