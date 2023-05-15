Ron DeSantis
Getty Image
Viral

‘Yale And Harvard’ Graduate Ron DeSantis Got Dragged For His Hypocrisy After Banning Diversity And Inclusion At Florida Colleges

Ron DeSantis is getting thoroughly dragged for his remarks while signing a controversial new bill that effectively bans diversity, equality, and inclusion from public colleges and universities in Florida. The governor, who’s currently imperiled the state’s economy thanks to his ongoing feud with Disney, championed his education initiative that will focus Florida universities on “the basics” unlike those hoity-toity elite colleges favored by coastal elites.

“DEI would be better called discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination,” DeSantis said. “What this bill says is that this whole experiment with DEI is coming to an end in Florida.”

Via Orlando Sentinel:

DEI initiatives, generally designed to increase participation and promote opportunities for underrepresented groups, include academic courses focusing on women writers and LGBTQ+ history and aid for disadvantaged students.

“If you want to do things like gender ideology, go to Berkeley,” DeSantis said. “But for us, with our tax dollars, we want to focus on the classical mission of what a university is supposed to be.”

What makes DeSantis’ remarks particularly interesting is the fact that the governor attended both Yale and Harvard, which are about as coastal and elite as it gets when it comes to universities. Not only that, but both institutions are committed to DEI. Shortly after touting a return to basics in Florida, DeSantis was roundly roasted on Twitter as users made it a point to highlight the governor’s alma maters.

You can see some of the reactions below:

(Via Orlando Sentinel)

×