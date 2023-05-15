Ron DeSantis is getting thoroughly dragged for his remarks while signing a controversial new bill that effectively bans diversity, equality, and inclusion from public colleges and universities in Florida. The governor, who’s currently imperiled the state’s economy thanks to his ongoing feud with Disney, championed his education initiative that will focus Florida universities on “the basics” unlike those hoity-toity elite colleges favored by coastal elites.

“DEI would be better called discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination,” DeSantis said. “What this bill says is that this whole experiment with DEI is coming to an end in Florida.”

Desantis today says if students want to study “niche majors” they can go to schools like Berkeley, but FL colleges are now going to solely focus on “the basics.” pic.twitter.com/H1x84ICWWK — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 15, 2023

Via Orlando Sentinel:

DEI initiatives, generally designed to increase participation and promote opportunities for underrepresented groups, include academic courses focusing on women writers and LGBTQ+ history and aid for disadvantaged students. “If you want to do things like gender ideology, go to Berkeley,” DeSantis said. “But for us, with our tax dollars, we want to focus on the classical mission of what a university is supposed to be.”

What makes DeSantis’ remarks particularly interesting is the fact that the governor attended both Yale and Harvard, which are about as coastal and elite as it gets when it comes to universities. Not only that, but both institutions are committed to DEI. Shortly after touting a return to basics in Florida, DeSantis was roundly roasted on Twitter as users made it a point to highlight the governor’s alma maters.

This is funnier when you realize Governor Performance Theater went to Yale AND Harvard. https://t.co/ah6zIjQju2 — DoomerVonDoomington 🇺🇦 (@DoomerVon) May 15, 2023

Guy who went to Yale and Harvard says what? — Poli-Cy (@BuccoSWO) May 15, 2023

The “basics.” Like he got at Yale and Harvard. https://t.co/P1Pvbr8r81 — Bill Goggin (@wgoggin) May 15, 2023

DeSantis went to Yale and Harvard Law. I guess he is saying he is uneducated? Or is he claiming he has been groomed by the Ivy league? What Niche classes did he have the freedom to take? Why can't we, the lowly people, be afforded the same freedoms Ron enjoyed? https://t.co/MkVRtGKDm3 — The Progressive Vet 🟧 🇺🇦 Slava Ukraini (@TheLeftistVet) May 15, 2023

Is it too late for Yale and Harvard to revoke his degrees? — Jason Winston (@jmwins) May 15, 2023

you want to yale and harvard you clown https://t.co/AI8Q2C22F4 — gina. hi. i’m the problem. it’s me. (@teamxgina) May 15, 2023

