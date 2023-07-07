Ron DeSantis has already been slammed by both Republicans and Democrats for his “anti-woke” feud with Disney, which has already threatened job creation in the state of Florida. Now, a new report paints an even broader picture of DeSantis’ impact on the Sunshine State’s tourist economy.

According to Visit Lauderdale, formerly known as the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, conventions are bailing on Florida thanks to the “unfriendly political environment.” Some organizations even went so far as to specifically name DeSantis as their reason for canceling.

Via South Florida Sun Sentinel:

“We were so close on this one,” reads the notes on the entry for the 2024 National Family and Community Engagement and Community Schools Conference, which needed more than 2,000 rooms and has bailed. “But, group decided to pull out of Florida due to concerns about what the Governor is doing in the education/schools and that he will likely run in 2024. They do not want to lose attendees due to this.” Under the explanation for a nationally funded Mississippi-based organization that deals with health care workers, the reason simply reads: “Governor DeSantis.”

Other groups cited the “assault on diversity and equity and inclusion” by DeSanits as their reason for pulling out, and Visit Lauderdale CEO Stacy Ritter said the loss of conventions will be disastrous for local economies.

“From an economic standpoint, this is very harmful. We saw in 2020 what happens when visitors stay away — people lose their jobs,” Ritter told the Sun Sentinel. “By not coming here, the residents of our county, whose values align with these organizations, get hurt. Minority, women and LGBTQ+ businesses rely on visitors for their existence. Staying away hurts those very people.”

