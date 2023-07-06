Ron DeSantis‘ latest campaign ad is continuing to do him no favors. Launched just before the holiday weekend, the odd video attacks Donald Trump for being too soft on the LGBTQ community while championing DeSantis and his “anti-woke” initiatives. In essence, it touts DeSantis as the more bigoted candidate.

However, at the same time, the campaign spot compares the Florida governor to oiled-up Hollywood muscle men like Brad Pitt in Troy and Christian Bale in American Psycho, which is a particularly odd choice given Bale’s character is a serial killer. (The video also featured a clip from Peaky Blinders, which earned a now-viral rebuke from the popular series.)

Again, the DeSantis campaign video was very weird, and Morning Joe guest Donny Deutsch went to town on the “bizarre” video that only further highlighted DeSantis’ awkward performance on the national stage.

Via Mediaite:

DeSantis is such a dark, dark, dark character. I’ve talked a lot about in the show how at the end of the day, a candidate, Trump even though, you know, we eviscerate him and– there is a likability, if you’re a Trump guy, about him, he’s entertaining. He’s a lounge act. He’s this, and that. This guy. he’s just dark, the Prince of Darkness. That is one of the darkest, most bizarre, twisted, deviant ads I’ve ever seen.

MSNBC analyst Mara Gay also weighed in by calling the DeSantis campaign ad “kind of homoerotic” to which Deutsch agreed. “I’m smiling because of what a gay friend of mine said, ‘Was that an anti-gay ad? I saw a lot of Brad Pitt looking hot.'”

