More Ron DeSantis? More like Ron DeerInHeadlights.

On Saturday, the juice-less Florida governor was questioned about his campaign communication director Andrew Romero suggesting the other candidates will have their “knives out” for him during the first GOP debate. He was also asked about a leaked memo from the “Never Back Down” PAC which included suggestions on how to act during the debate, like that he should “defend Donald Trump” when Chris Christie badmouths the former president (who won’t be there). To both questions, DeSantis looked like me in elementary school when I told my best friend I knew where babies come from, and he asked “OK, where?” What follows is some grade-A stammering.

“Well, the memo is not mine, I haven’t read it, um, I think he’s something we have to put off to the side,” he said. “But in terms of the debate, look, I know from the military, when you’re over the target, that’s when you’re taking flak. If you look, really, in the last six to nine months, I’ve been more attacked than anybody else. Biden, Harris, the media, the left, other republican candidates, and there’s a reason for that, because people know I’m the biggest threat.”

It was an uninspiring answer from a meatball of a man who, as Twitter realized, has the same “tics” as Homelander, the jingoistic superhero from The Boys. In a “which superhero are you?” quiz, that’s not who you want to get.

Hes got Homelander tics now https://t.co/O18UAUrnmc — ron dozempic (@lib_crusher) August 20, 2023

Homelander would totally endorse Ron DeSantis https://t.co/R6UZfY9QoQ pic.twitter.com/J3Ildk5QF2 — SCHIZO BAELEY (enclave arc) 🦅 (@DenyMilkshakes) August 21, 2023

Did the Homelander actor model his performance after Ron? The narcissistic rage is eerily similar. https://t.co/K4YlqdDY1z — An American Werewolf in Brooklyn (@SadSonya4) August 21, 2023

Ron Desantis = Homelander without superpowers https://t.co/NSQfQEIie5 — Jordan Laube (@JordanLaubeNFL) August 20, 2023

There’s one issue with the comparison, however: