Let’s face it, Ole Pudding Fingers Ron DeSantis is floundering. Someone should probably roll the Meatball extraordinaire off the campaign trail and let him take a vacation from governing, too. His recent deflated efforts include a confused-mic reaction, banning Shakespeare in schools, and attempting to argue that slavery was kind-of beneficial to slaves themselves. Then there’s the uptick in his attempt to be more Trump-y, which is probably why he recently waved around Mafia-like verbiage to try and woo a few MAGA crowd members.

The main problem with this latter approach is that DeSantis is essentially a bobblehead with no Trump-like charisma (such as it is). So and as the New York Times relayed, the DeSantis-focused super PAC conjured up a reported list of debate points which was published to and has since disappeared from Axiom Strategies website, which is notable since the company’s founder (Joe Roe) heads up the aforementioned super PAC. Here are the four main suggestions from that list:

“1. Attack Joe Biden and the media 3-5 times. 2. State GRD’s positive vision 2-3 times. 3. Hammer Vivek Ramaswamy in a response. 4. Defend Donald Trump in absentia in response to a Chris Christie attack.”

The guidelines also suggest that DeSantis use up a nickname like “Vivek the Fake” or “Fake Vivek” to attack Ramaswamy’s credibility in the eyes of the GOP. And those are some lazy nicknames. Trump could do a lot better (i.e., worse) obviously, and it looks like Vivek the Fake is very amused. In response, Ramasamy had a nickname, too, which he tweeted, “Another boring, establishment attack from Super PAC-creation ‘Robot Ron’ who is literally taking lame, pre-programmed attack lines against me for next week’s debate. Hammer Ramaswamy.”

“Robot Ron” is catchier than “Fake Vivek” for sure. Additionally, NBC News quotes his spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin, who swung at the pudding rumors: “If DeSantis struggles to use a spoon, I can’t imagine he is particularly agile with a sledgehammer.”

The first GOP primary debate will take place on August 23. The list of likely participants include Meatball, Ramaswamy, Tim Scott, and Nikki Haley, along with Chris Christie. The Meatball also has a reported “rider” of demands, which sound as absurd as you’d expect. Should be fun!

(Via New York Times & NBC News)