Ron DeSantis has been polling way, way behind Donald Trump ever since he formally entered the race, and it somehow keeps getting even worse. On Monday, The New York Times published the results of a new poll, which found that the Florida governor — who’s typically been trailing in the 20s — is now down by 37. What is Trump’s secret? Maybe it’s all those indictments he’s been collecting like Beanie Babies, which has done the opposite of turn off many voters. Now a DeSantis ally thinks he should jump on that bandwagon.

As per Yahoo!, GOP representative Thomas Massie, an old pal of DeSantis, joked — or maybe not really? — that maybe DeSantis should commit some crimes to get in the good graces of the American people.

“I’ve said we gotta figure out, we got to find some judge in Florida that’ll indict DeSantis quick, to close this indictment gap,” Massie told McClatchyDC last week. “It’s a truism that anytime someone is being persecuted, their camp rallies to their defense.”

Massie has endorsed DeSantis for the Republican ticket, but he did say he feels “sympathy” for Trump amidst his various legal woes, which have caused him to beg his own, possibly cash-strapped supporters for money.

But Massie’s still Team Meatball Ron, who he argues is nimbly threading that needle between running against Trump but not being for throwing his butt in the clink.

“I think Ron’s taken the right path, which is to be sympathetic to the former president’s plight,” Massie said. But when asked what DeSantis can do to reclaim his lost momentum, he was a little vague.

“He’s made some changes,” Massie explained. “[He’s] on the ground a lot more in Iowa, it seems to me. And also he made the decision not to go in front of the legacy, mainstream media, and do the long-form open interviews on camera. But now he’s doing that. I think those are the right decisions.”

Over the weekend, DeSantis suffered what looked like a medium-sized brain fart when a reporter pointed out that he was down 30 points from Trump in the key state of Iowa. Little did he know Monday would bring even worse news. Maybe now’s the time to worm his way back into the hearts of GOP voters by mishandling some classified government documents.

