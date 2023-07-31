Mike Lindell is the undisputed king of p*ssing money down the drain, but Donald Trump and his most loyal supporters aren’t far behind him. Save America, a political action committee (PAC) founded by the twice-indicted (soon to be thrice?) former president, has “spent more than $40 million on legal costs in the first half of 2023.” That’s more than double the amount the group spent in all of 2022, with $16 million.

“It will bring the PAC’s post-presidential legal spending to about $56 million, as Trump faces a federal indictment in Florida, state charges in New York, and the prospect of additional criminal indictments in Washington and Fulton County, GA,” according to the Washington Post.

Trump’s advisers say the costs of providing lawyers for dozens of people are necessary and will continue mushrooming as investigations continue, trials are scheduled and the possibility of more charges looms. While interviewing potential witnesses associated with Trump, prosecutors have raised pointed questions about who is paying for their lawyers and why, people familiar with the questions said. Trump advisers told the Washington Post that the PAC, which raises most of its money from small-dollar contributions by Trump supporters across the country, is footing the legal bills for almost anyone drawn into the investigations who requests help from the former president and his advisers.

There are countless better ways for Trump supporters to spend their money than to pay the legal fees for a billionaire. Take a vacation to Disneyland, rent an entire theater to see Barbie with your loved ones, offer to pay “FOOD FOR EVERYONE” at a restaurant — and actually pay for everyone.

(Via the Washington Post)