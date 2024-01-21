This time last year, months before he even formally threw his hat in the ring, Ron DeSantis was seen as the likely successor to Donald Trump. The big guy had had a chaotic end to 2022, what with dining with anti-Semites and whatnot. People actually — shocking as this may sound now — thought he was finally done. But time is a flat circle, and as Trump made yet another improbable comeback, DeSantis’ campaign spluttered about like a fish out of water. And now its kaput.

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 21, 2024

In a lengthy-ish video posted to Twitter/X on Sunday, DeSantis announced he was “suspending” his campaign. After months of trailing in the polls to Trump, and after only placing second in the Iowa caucuses, he finally had to admit there was “no clear path” to anything resembling a victory.

But where do DeSantis supporters go now? To Nikki Haley, who may have tussled with him in debates but who didn’t make fun of his name? Nope. Instead DeSantis decided to endorse the guy who kept making fun of his name. (Then again, he did refuse to call him the funniest mean moniker.)

“Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden,” DeSantis said. “That is clear. I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee, and I will honor that pledge. He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear.”

DeSantis also slammed “woke ideology” on his way out.

After his announcement, some dragged purported tough guy DeSantis for supporting the guy who’s done little but say mean things about him for months and months and months.

Trump has relentlessly mocked and ridiculed DeSantis, humiliating him and wrecking his political career. So naturally DeSantis is going to endorse him. https://t.co/aBftfvUqcW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2024

Ron DeSantis just endorsed the man who mocked, attacked, and belittled him for months on end. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 21, 2024

That feeling when someone calls you “Meatball Ron” and you still have to endorse him. pic.twitter.com/xsbpuREVv3 — Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) January 21, 2024

Others pointed out that only days ago he was talking about how cynical it would be to “kiss the ring” of Trump.

DeSantis just six days ago … https://t.co/YyCoBpbrHK — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) January 21, 2024

But at least this is a win for Woke.

The Woke: 1 Meatball Ron: 0 — feminist next door (@emrazz) January 21, 2024

DeSantis may still be governor of Florida, but this has been an ignominious beginning to his presidential aspirations. The nation now faces a shortage of awkward smiles from the guy now primarily known for homophobic legislation. Adieu for now, Meatball Ron!

(Via The New York Times)