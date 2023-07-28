Ron DeSantis
Noted Man Of The People Ron DeSantis Sugar-Shamed A Kid In Iowa For Sipping On An Icee, A Beloved Frozen Treat He’d Apparently Never Encountered Before

Ron DeSantis continued to take a wrecking (meat)ball to his campaign on Thursday night as the Florida governor sugar-shamed a small child for sipping on an Icee.

The now-viral moment went down at the Wayne County fairgrounds in Iowa where DeSantis once again demonstrated that he’s awful at mingling with the general public. After spotting the child, DeSantis asked what they were enjoying. When the child said an Icee, DeSantis responded “That’s a lot of sugar, huh?” before robotically saying, “Good to see ya” and walking away.

Here’s a clip from NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez:

It’s yet another blunder for DeSantis in the key primary state where members of his own party have already hit him with a cease and desist letter for bussing in supporters from other states to mask the lack of enthusiasm for his campaign.

“He is the first presidential candidate that is going out and buying and paying for representation … he’s not building a grassroots organization,” Muscatine GOP Chair Daniel Freeman wrote in the letter. “And it could very well be that he uses Never Back Down because he can’t garner state support from individual residents in Iowa. Therein lies the problem. He is misleading the public of Iowa by sending busloads of people to a parade and they don’t even live in the area and in fact, most of them don’t even live in the state of Iowa.”

Now, DeSantis is out here shaming children for eating frozen treats during a summer plagued by heatwaves. The reactions on social media have been brutal as people can’t believe how terrible DeSantis is at retail politics.

You can see some of the reactions below:

