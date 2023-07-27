Things aren’t going great for Ron DeSantis.

The very normal Florida governor’s team recently fired a campaign staffer who shared a video featuring a neo-Nazi symbol. His plan to “sic” kook conspiracist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on the FDA and CDC is being side-eyed by fellow Republicans. And his big-money donors are telling him to stop doing “stupid stuff.” No wonder his unfavorable rating keeps rising.

How grim is the outlook for ol’ Meatball Pudding Fingers (which sounds like the name of a baseball player from the 1880s)? Joe Biden is privately hoping he wins the nomination over Donald Trump because he knows he’ll have a better chance at becoming the first two-term president since Barack Obama.

Rolling Stone reports that “some of Biden’s closest confidants have in recent weeks told the president that DeSantis has performed so poorly in the primary, that the governor would likely be notably weaker than Trump in a match-up against Biden.” Biden has allegedly agreed with this assessment.

It wasn’t always this way. As recently as late last year, there was a widespread feeling among Team Biden and prominent Democrats that the governor was the more formidable candidate than the twice-impeached former president. But the more they’ve seen of DeSantis running a presidential campaign, the less concerned they’ve become about whether he can be beaten.

As a senior Biden administration official told Rolling Stone, “I guess I could explain to you the… current position by asking a question: Have you seen what Ron DeSantis has been up to lately?” Unfortunately, yes.

(Via Rolling Stone)