It sounds silly now, but this time last year Ron DeSantis was seen as the GOP’s great, very white new hope. Donald Trump had gone all Sideshow Bob stepping on endless rakes, with one creative controversy after another. The Florida governor was going to be his arguably even more draconian replacement. Jump to early 2024 and voters are trolling him with a trophy for probably coming in second, maybe even third.

📍Atlantic, Iowa — a man came up to DeSantis at his town hall & tried to hand him a participation trophy. He said DeSantis he “probably won’t win the election.” He also called DeSantis “our favorite snowflake.” pic.twitter.com/fTEY9Y4kM9 — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) January 13, 2024

Per Mediaite, DeSantis was in Iowa before the state’s caucus, which may finally put the nail in the coffin of his campaign. During a town hall, one local went up to him with a little gift.

“Governor DeSantis I want to present to you this participation trophy,” the man told him as he tried to hand him the award. “Now you’re probably not going to win the election but we’re proud of you for trying.”

At first DeSantis and his wife Casey seemed amused by the stunt. But his weird fake smile curdled as he refused the prize, telling the gentleman, “I don’t do participation trophies, sorry buddy.”

The man responded by telling the crowd, “He’s special, he’s unique, and he’s our little snowflake.” He was then escorted away from DeSantis.

Monday’s vote, which will take place amidst freezing weather conditions, is a biggie for the GOP candidates. There’s a good chance DeSantis will be edged out by another rival, Nikki Haley. Then again, they might be merely vying for second place, with both of them being clobbered in the poll by a guy who doesn’t even know how many Wordl Wars there have been.

