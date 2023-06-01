Ron DeSantis has finally fired back at Donald Trump‘s infamous name-calling as the battle for the top of the Republican ticket heats up. Earlier in the year, the former president started workshopping nicknames for DeSantis when it became clear that the Florida governor would be his biggest threat in the GOP primary. Some of those names include “Meatball Ron,” and the one heck of a mouthful, “Ron DeSanctimonious,” which DeSantis has largely ignored until now.

During an appearance on the Jack Heath radio show in New Hampshire, DeSantis was asked about Trump’s name-calling, and he did not hold back.

“I think it’s so petty. I think it’s so juvenile. I don’t think that’s what voters want,” DeSantis said. The Florida governor then took things a step further by suggesting that Trump’s antics is why he lost in 2020.

Via New York Post:

“And honestly, I think that his conduct — which he’s been doing for years now — I think that’s one of the reasons he’s not in the White House now, because I think he alienated too many voters for things that really don’t matter,” the governor went on. “So I don’t get in the gutter on any of that.”

While DeSantis called out Trump for his juvenile name-calling, the former president went after the one issue that DeSantis has been leveraging in his bid for the Republican nomination: wokeness.

The Florida governor has been on the front lines of the anti-woke crusade thanks to his ongoing war with Disney, so it’s probably not a coincidence that Trump announced he’s tired of hearing the word “woke.”

“I don’t like the term ‘woke,’” Trump told a crowd in Iowa. “Because I hear the term ‘woke woke woke’ — it’s just a term they use, half the people can’t define it, they don’t know what it is.”

(Via New York Post)