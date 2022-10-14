Earlier this week, Fox Business contributor Scott Martin went viral after claiming that it cost him $28 dollars for lunch at Taco Bell. Martin was attempting to criticize the level of inflation under President Joe Biden, but instead, he found himself getting dragged on social media by people wondering how much food he ordered to rack up an almost $30 bill. Taco Bell food is still notoriously cheap as hell. What did the guy eat?

As “$28 of Taco Bell” went viral on Twitter, Martin eventually shared his lunch order, which would’ve been lower had he went with combo meals. Instead, he separately ordered a Burrito Supreme, Nachos Bellgrande, Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco Supreme, Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch, and a large frozen Mountain Dew Baja Blast.

After catching wind of Martin’s Taco Bell debacle and seeing what he ordered, The Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. was understandably concerned. The comedian dropped a video asking everyone to pray for Martin and all of the “s**tting” he’ll be doing.

Via The Daily Show on Instagram:

You can’t be eating $28 of Taco Bell on a work day. I bet he called in today for Fox Business. You can’t do a live hit with $28 of Taco Bell in your stomach like that. Somebody check on that man! Like you gotta, what they call it, a wellness check. You gotta do a wellness check. Like when you ain’t heard from your loved one in a while, the police gotta roll by. I bet the police go by the house right now he be in there — s**tting.

Wood ended the video with a personal message for Martin and some friendly advice. “Scott, if you get this, I just want you to know that we care about you,” Wood said. “And we love you. And you gotta shift your weight to one a** cheek at a time on the toilet because otherwise your legs get numb and circulation get cut off.”

Wood then asked for everyone to leave a “Get Well” message for Martin in the comments, and The Daily Show fans did not disappoint.

(Via The Daily Show on Instagram)