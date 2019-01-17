Rudy Guiliani to @ChrisCuomo tonight: "I never said there was no collusion between the campaign or between people in the campaign… I have not. I said” no collision with, “the President of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/Smb0OuNzL9 — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 17, 2019

Rudy Giuliani faced off in a wild-eyed, combative interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Wednesday night, in which he continued to insist that his boss, President Donald Trump, has clean hands when it comes to collusion with Russia. Of course, as indictments continue to flurry down on those in Trump’s presidential campaign, the line in the sand keeps getting pushed back further and further.

Due to Mueller’s initial findings, it’s become impossible to deny that those closest to Trump were conspiring with Russia — and the impending full report will ostensibly provide more insight as to who knew what. But in the meantime, Giuliani is still clinging to the notion that Trump in no way had any knowledge of collusion:

“I never said there was no collusion between the campaign or between people in the campaign! [Cuomo: Yes you have.] I have no idea if — I have not. I said the President of the United States, there is not a single bit of evidence that the President of the United States committed the only crime you can commit here, conspiracy with the Russians to hack the DNC.”

When Cuomo pressed Giuliani on how Trump could be unaware of collusion when “the guy running his campaign,” Paul Manafort was later found guilty of it, what followed was a game of semantics.

“He didn’t say nobody, he said he didn’t. He said he said he didn’t, he didn’t say nobody. How would you know that nobody in your campaign–” Giuliani attempted to shoot back before getting cut off by Cuomo. “He actually did say that, Rudy, he did say nobody and then he said, ‘As far as I know.'”