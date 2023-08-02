On Tuesday, Donald Trump became the first Pizza Hut spokesperson to be indicted for a third time. He’s not taking it well. “Privately, behind the scenes, he’s very angry, he’s much more rattled than he’s projecting being,” New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman told CNN. “He wants to give off the appearance that everything is fine. He is very upset, folks around him are very upset.”

Trump isn’t as angry as Rudy Giuliani, however.

The disgraced attorney, who is facing his own legal troubles, went on Newsmax’s The Balance to share his thoughts on the indictment and special counsel Jack Smith. “I long ago stopped being careful and I don’t worry about the Jack Smiths of this world,” Giuliani said. I have a chapter in my book called ‘Stand Up to Bullies,’ so here’s what I say to Jack Smith.”

While bathed in the worst lighting you’ve ever seen, he continued:

“After the Supreme Court threw out your case, which should have been a disgrace and you should’ve gone and found another profession because you don’t belong in this one, this one will be your legacy. Violating the right of free speech of an American citizen. Never mind whether he was president or not. He could be anybody. He could be a homeless person. You don’t get to violate people’s First Amendment rights, Smith! No matter who the hell you are, or no matter how sick you are with Trump derangement syndrome.”

Giuliani said this isn’t the first time Smith has acted like an “unethical lawyer” (takes one, know one, etc.). But “it should be the last,” he yelled while dramatically slamming a stack of papers on his desk and making an angry face into the camera. You can watch it below.

Watch Rudy Giuliani’s head explode live on TV. (Video: Newsmax) pic.twitter.com/eNJzGV1PU8 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 2, 2023

(Via Mediaite)