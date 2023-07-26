Rudy Giuliani has reportedly admitted that he made “false” statements about election workers in Georgia. The man once revered as “America’s Mayor” has been targeted in a number of lawsuits and investigations for his involvement in Donald Trump‘s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

While Giuliani has repeatedly maintained that he wouldn’t “flip” on Trump, this latest development shows that he will eventually give up the goods when pressed in courts. Giuliani claimed that the two workers, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, smuggled out votes in a suitcase hidden under a table. Wouldn’t you know it? That just wasn’t true.

Via Newsweek:

In a court filing on Tuesday, the former mayor of New York conceded that he had made the statements and had published them to third parties, but said that such an admission would not change his argument that they were “constitutionally protected” and had not adversely affected the workers concerned. Giuliani did not contest that “to the extent that the statements were statements of fact and otherwise actionable, such actionable factual statements were false.”

Giuliani’s admission could prove disastrous for Trump. The former president is facing a likely indictment for election tampering in Georgia after he was recorded threatening state officials and ordering them to “find” votes. Special Counsel Jack Smith is also investigating Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election including, but not limited to, the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol building.

(Via Newsweek)