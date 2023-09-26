As if Rudy Giuliani wasn’t already up to his neck with legal fees, the former Donald Trump attorney is now being sued by Hunter Biden for allegedly hacking his infamous laptop and other devices.

According to the lawsuit, Giuliani and his former attorney Robert Costello are accused of spending several years “hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over data that they were given that was taken or stolen from” Biden. The suit alleges that the duo’s actions caused the “total annihilation” of Biden’s digital privacy.

Aiding the lawsuit is the fact that Giuliani has “not only admitted but bragged about downloading data,” which was easily proved by highlighting just one of the many, many times Rudy opened his mouth.

Via CNN:

As an example, they pointed to an episode of Giuliani’s podcast ‘America’s Mayor Live’ in February 2023. According to the lawsuit, in a video of the podcast, Giuliani “held up a laptop computer on camera and announced: ‘This belongs to Hunter Biden.’” “He proceeded to brag about having copied Plaintiff’s data onto his own computer and about having accessed, analyzed and manipulated the transferred data,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit is part of a more aggressive move by Hunter Biden who is going after his Republican detractors. Before targeting Giuliani, Hunter sued former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler for spending his post-administration free time trying to access Hunter’s devices.

“Everyone involved in stealing and manipulating Hunter’s data should be hearing footsteps right about now,” a source on Hunter’s legal team told CNN.

(Via CNN)