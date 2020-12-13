Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, and the results of that election will be made official on Monday when the Electoral College votes in the manner a record-shattering number of Americans determined back in November. It’s all pretty cut and dry, despite the sputtering and nonsensical legal battles Trump has lost in several states at at the Supreme Court.

Despite that, Trump has continue to rage against his dying chances of crying fraud and then throwing out millions of legally cast votes. And that’s caused a number of his most faithful supporters to descend once again on Washington D.C. for a rally in support of Trump somehow remaining president despite, well, reality getting in the way.

The MyPillow guy was there spouting a completely nonsensical conspiracy theory, as he is wont to do. And the latest bit character from the Trump circus, former Rudy Giuliani voter fraud witness Melissa Cerone, was also there. Perhaps better known as the “wine lady” because many people thought she showed up drunk to the hearing where she baselessly claimed all kinds of fraud and conspiracies, Cerone has found herself parodied and lampooned in the days since she and Giuliani went viral in Michigan.

And Saturday, she was at it again, though she had much less to say as much as she just wanted to get a nice shot for her Instagram feed. Mostly, it seems she just wanted to complain about what’s happened to her as much as Trump losing the election.

Melissa Carone is speaking at the Rally for President Trump but she's not saying much of anything pic.twitter.com/VQe2j8q2es — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 12, 2020

The things that have been said to me have been terrible,” she said, getting a “we love you” chant from the crowd in return.

“I will not give up this fight. I will keep exposing the fraud that I saw. And we will win this,” Carone said, appearing to read notes off of her phone. “We will take it back. This was a stolen election.”

There really wasn’t much of interest she said, as like many Trump supporters in his cult of personality their platform can be summed up in a number of baseless claims and hot takes. “Donald Trump is the best president we’ve ever had,” she said, for example. There are also, apparently, nameless senators trying to tear her down?