Republicans in Texas are openly encouraging its members to succeed from the United States and form a new “Union” on Friday after another lawsuit trying to overturn the presidential election results in Donald Trump’s favor was flatly dismissed by the Supreme Court. Despite all that light treason, most people took the opportunity to dunk on Ted Cruz once again.

Cruz had already said he was willing to argue in front of the court on behalf of a lawsuit like this, though that lawsuit was quickly dismissed. On Friday, a second one filed directly to the court was also rejected by the highest court in the land. According to the New York Times, the court refused to get involved in Trump’s “brazen” attempt to steal the election and somehow undo the results of the November contest he lost by millions of votes and by the same margin in the Electoral College he called a “landslide” when he won in 2016.

Texas’ lawsuit, filed directly in the Supreme Court, challenged election procedures in four states: Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. It asked the court to bar those states from casting their electoral votes for Mr. Biden and to shift the selection of electors to the states’ legislatures. That would have required the justices to throw out millions of votes. Mr. Trump has said he expected to prevail in the Supreme Court, after rushing the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett in October in part in the hope that she would vote in Mr. Trump’s favor in election disputes.

In response, the Texas GOP issued a bizarre and troubling statement that suggested people frustrated by Trump’s loss form a new “Union.”

The @TexasGOP is out with a statement in the wake of the Supreme Court decision, all but calling for secession: “Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.” pic.twitter.com/4bB3gk88t4 — Adam Kelsey (@adamkelsey) December 12, 2020

The constant attempt to undermine the constitution while wrapped in the flag and attempting to sound supportive of the foundations of America’s government is an odd quirk of Trump and his surrogates framing his attempt to steal an election as anything but an extraordinary and unprecedented battle against the sanctity of the nation’s elections. And while it’s extremely troubling to say the least, it was also another chance to make fun of Ted Cruz for his continued support of Trump despite, well, everything.

Ted Cruz will now never get to stand before the Supreme Court and prove his loyalty to the man who called his wife ugly and said his dad killed JFK. — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) December 12, 2020

Between the Supreme Court yanking his big shot and the Zodiac killer code being cracked, it's been a hard day for Ted Cruz — 💀 damned sinker 💀 (@dansinker) December 11, 2020

Trump should just sue Ted Cruz now, for fun.https://t.co/Au1z0ppmTt — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) December 11, 2020

Damn. Tough day for Ted Cruz. pic.twitter.com/CSxZD5VIYd — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) December 11, 2020

Do we think @tedcruz will just go through life looking for new and creative ways to publicly embarrass himself as a Trump sycophant? — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) December 12, 2020

I guess if you want to see Ted Cruz argue on behalf of Trump you’ll have to go to Ted Cruz’s family holiday party. — Jordan Klepper (@jordanklepper) December 12, 2020

Tough night for those of you hoping to see Ted Cruz argue this nonsensical case at the Supreme Court. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) December 11, 2020

Hey @tedcruz we won’t forget. Ever. You’re a fucking traitor. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 12, 2020

Do you think when Ted Cruz looks for a seat in the senate cafeteria, all the other senators put their backpacks on the empty chairs and avoid eye contact. I bet that happens — 🎅🏿Imani Gandy Cane🎅🏿 (@AngryBlackLady) December 12, 2020

Your guess is as good as anybody’s about the future of America as we know it amid a truly unheard of attempt to seize power and Trump’s refusal to cede the election to Joe Biden. But at least the decision likely ruined Trump’s Christmas party at the White House.