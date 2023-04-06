A lot of far right figures are currently caught up in legal hell. Donald Trump just showed up in a Manhattan courtroom to be arraigned. Meanwhile, the network that disseminated some of his and cronies’ voter fraud nonsense has a trial right around the corner. The pricey Fox News-Dominion case is set to begin on April 17, and some big names have already been called to testify, including stars Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity. Now they’ve added some even bigger big wigs.

As per The New York Times, Judge Eric M. Davis announced that if Dominion were to call Rupert Murdoch, chairman of Fox Corporation, he“would not quash it.” In fact, he “would compel them to come.” As it happens, Dominion lawyers have said they’d want not only Murdoch to show up, but also his son Lachlan as well as Paul Ryan, the former speaker of the House and current Fox board member.

Murdoch would be an almost certainly damning witness in the trial, especially given that during a deposition earlier this year, he admitted he knew the voter fraud mishegoss his stars were spouting on air was bull. It’s one thing for stars like Hannity and Carlson to have been caught admitting they knew they were deceiving Fox News viewers. But the big kahuna knowing it and letting it happen anyway? That’s probably not going to be great for Fox News’ case.

Murdoch is a good get for Dominion, as are Hannity and Carlson, and the same goes for other hosts who are expected to take the stand, including Jeanine Pirro, Breit Baier, Dana Perino, and Maria Bartiromo. Lou Dobbs, who left the network last year, is on the docket, too. Fox News originally said their on-air hosts should not have to testify at the trial because they all sat for video depositions. They changed their tune on Tuesday, offering them up for more rounds of questioning.

So get ready for a lot of conservatives winding up in court, where they may have to reap what they allegedly sowed.

(Via NYT)