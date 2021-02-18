Fox News commentators Pete Hegseth and Lara Logan decided to spend part of their Thursday morning tearing into the New York Times for its (accurate) coverage of Rush Limbaugh‘s legacy as a controversial and reactionary talk radio host. The Times obituary didn’t shy away from highlighting Limbaugh’s distinct brand of racist and misogynistic rhetoric along with his penchant for pushing conspiracy theories like the recent “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Donald Trump. Limbaugh also famously mocked Chelsea Clinton’s appearance when she was just 13-years-old, and he used to do a segment where he mocked homosexuals who died of AIDS. While all of these things are true, Hegseth and Logan were indignant with rage that the Times would bring it up following Limbaugh’s death.

“It’s so sick that I barely feel comfortable putting it on the screen,” Hegseth said about the obit before Logan trotted out the age-old maxim “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.” Via Mediaite:

“You know what, Pete? I was raised to be a better person than that,” Logan said. “I can only think of my mother. She would have looked at that and said ‘how small, these people are very small.’ She would have left it at that, and honestly, I’m going to leave it there when it comes to them because I think their actions and their language speak for themselves.”

Notably, the Fox News personalities didn’t refute any of Limbaugh’s long list of controversial remarks, but instead, launched standard boilerplate attacks of liberal bias at the Times. Their indignation over the talk radio host not receiving the proper “respect” echoed that of National Review pundit Rich Lowry who was dragged on Twitter after fondly recalling how “funny” Limbaugh was. People were quick to point out Limbaugh’s checkered history of mocking Michael J. Fox’s Parkinson symptoms and his songs insulting the homeless. Real funny guy!

(Via Mediaite)