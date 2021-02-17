Viral

Rush Limbaugh Is Dead At 70 And People Have All Kinds Of Thoughts

Rush Limbaugh, the radio talk show host who helped shape the modern Republican party, has died.

The 70-year-old radio personality and diehard Trump supporter revealed he was battling a terminal case of lung cancer in 2020 — he was a cigar aficionado who infamously denied the link between smoking and lung cancer years before his death — and before the start of his most recent show, his wife Kathryn confirmed he had succumbed to the disease.

“I know that I am most certainly not the Limbaugh that you tuned in to listen to today,” Kathryn Limbaugh said before announcing her husband’s death on his show this morning.

Limbaugh was a polarizing, controversial figure, to say the least, probably equally adored as he was reviled. After starting his career firmly in the traditional conservative Republican mold Barry Goldwater and Ronald Reagan, he recently used his platform to spew conspiracy theories and voter fraud accusations on behalf of Trump. He also failed to condemn the Jan. 6th insurrection on Capitol Hill, telling this to his listeners the day after the violent mob stormed Congress and aided in the death of five people, including a police officer:

“We’re supposed to be horrified by the protesters. There’s a lot of people out there calling for the end of violence…lot of conservatives, social media, who say that any violence or aggression at all is unacceptable regardless of the circumstances…I am glad Sam Adams, Thomas Paine, the actual tea party guys, the men at Lexington and Concord, didn’t feel that way.”

Obviously, people are airing out all its thoughts over Limbaugh’s passing, with GOP figures and fans mourning the loss of a key figure in their movement while others take the opportunity to remind people of the damage many feel Limbaugh did to the country. We’ve rounded up some of the most, errr, passionate reactions to the man’s death.

So, yeah, lots of feelings being shared today but we’ll just end with this: May Rush Limbaugh enjoy whatever afterlife he earned.

