Rush Limbaugh Is Dead At 70 And People Have All Kinds Of Thoughts

Rush Limbaugh, the radio talk show host who helped shape the modern Republican party, has died.

The 70-year-old radio personality and diehard Trump supporter revealed he was battling a terminal case of lung cancer in 2020 — he was a cigar aficionado who infamously denied the link between smoking and lung cancer years before his death — and before the start of his most recent show, his wife Kathryn confirmed he had succumbed to the disease.

“I know that I am most certainly not the Limbaugh that you tuned in to listen to today,” Kathryn Limbaugh said before announcing her husband’s death on his show this morning.

Limbaugh was a polarizing, controversial figure, to say the least, probably equally adored as he was reviled. After starting his career firmly in the traditional conservative Republican mold Barry Goldwater and Ronald Reagan, he recently used his platform to spew conspiracy theories and voter fraud accusations on behalf of Trump. He also failed to condemn the Jan. 6th insurrection on Capitol Hill, telling this to his listeners the day after the violent mob stormed Congress and aided in the death of five people, including a police officer:

“We’re supposed to be horrified by the protesters. There’s a lot of people out there calling for the end of violence…lot of conservatives, social media, who say that any violence or aggression at all is unacceptable regardless of the circumstances…I am glad Sam Adams, Thomas Paine, the actual tea party guys, the men at Lexington and Concord, didn’t feel that way.”

Obviously, people are airing out all its thoughts over Limbaugh’s passing, with GOP figures and fans mourning the loss of a key figure in their movement while others take the opportunity to remind people of the damage many feel Limbaugh did to the country. We’ve rounded up some of the most, errr, passionate reactions to the man’s death.

RIP Rush Limbaugh. Born in 1951 and remained there the rest of his life — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) February 17, 2021

RIP Rush Limbaugh, the creator of talk radio and by extension the alternative media, an indispensable and iconic conservative voice. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 17, 2021

I know it's tempting to lash out, but try to treat Rush Limbaugh with the same dignity, respect, and humanity as he showed to rape victims, Michael J. Fox, Sandra Fluke, Iraq War veterans, refugees, and the victims of mosque shootings. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 17, 2021

Lots of people talk about losing family members to Trumpism, but Rush Limbaugh took them from me decades earlier. What a legacy! — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) February 17, 2021

The legacy of Rush Limbaugh is clear: the most successful radio broadcaster in history. Mr. Limbaugh provided a conservative balance against the dangerous left wing corporate media machine. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh's demagoguery & the poisonous hate he injected into our discourse tore apart countless families, pushed democracy to the brink & helped eradicate the kind of solutions-oriented politics that could've saved countless lives. This is a sad, awful legacy. https://t.co/zDo9kW2LUf — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh revolutionized American radio. His voice guided the conservative movement for millions every day. Rest In Peace, Rush. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) February 17, 2021

So sad about Rush Limbaugh, Confederate flags everywhere are being lowered to half mast. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh once called me a depraved lunatic on the air and it remains one of the greatest compliments of my life. — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) February 17, 2021

R.I.P Rush. A true American legend. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 17, 2021

“Feminism was established so as to allow unattractive women easier access to the mainstream society.” – Rush Limbaugh — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) February 17, 2021

1/3 Rush Limbaugh had unrelenting boldness to proclaim the truth. Watching his wit, passion, and willingness to hold the media accountable informed my entire career. Growing up in Plant City, Florida, my dad would always play the Rush Limbaugh program in his pick-up truck… — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 17, 2021

I can't celebrate Rush Limbaugh's death because it means his suffering is over. — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) February 17, 2021

So, yeah, lots of feelings being shared today but we’ll just end with this: May Rush Limbaugh enjoy whatever afterlife he earned.