Vladimir Putin‘s forces are being trolled after the Russian army has reportedly abandoned several towns in Ukraine. Adding insult to injury, one of those towns is the key city of Kherson which was the only capital captured by Russia during the entire invasion. Andriy Yermak, the Chief of Staff for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky wasted no time mocking Russia for the humiliating retreat.

“The Russian army leaves the battlefield in triathlon mode: running with obstacles, long jumps, swimming,” Yermak tweeted, according to The Daily Beast.

On Wednesday, Russian forces were ordered to abandon the area along the Dnipro River. While Kremlin mouthpieces attempted to say the retreat was executed without losing a single Russian soldier, Ukrainian sources claimed invading soldiers drowned trying to escape the region where local residents cheered during a “chaotic retreat.”

Via Reuters:

Video footage circulating on the internet showed dozens of Ukrainians cheering and chanting victory slogans in Kherson’s central square, where the apparent first Ukrainian troops to arrive snapped selfies in the crowd. Two men lifted a female soldier on their shoulders and tossed her into the air. Some residents wrapped themselves in Ukrainian flags. One man was weeping with joy.

The Kherson retreat is the latest defeat in a long line of blunders for Putin, who is reportedly facing a potential civil war in Russia if not a full-on assassination for the failed invasion. Even his allies in the Kremlin have turned on him and there’s talk of how his presidency can only end one way: with a hammer to the head.

(Via Daily Beast, Reuters)