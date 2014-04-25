This Russian Guy Just Filmed The Best Oculus Rift Reaction Video

Would you like to see a Russian guy who laughs like Krusty the Clown film a be-mulleted guy playing a prank on a friend in what may be the best Oculus Rift reaction video? If you said no, you may be on the wrong site. We’ll continue posting videos of Russians doing crazy sh*t for as long as you’re willing to click on them.

Skip to about 1:20 in the video below to get right to the funny part. The guy using the demo model of an Oculus Rift has supposedly never used one before, and he has the perfect reaction when his mullet buddy — who’s dressed like an ’80s stand-up comic for some reason — gives him a shove when the virtual roller coaster crests the first hill. Damn, Oleg, get it together.

Via Reddit