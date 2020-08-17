Something about this Getty photo of Seth Rogen looking happy for Ryan Reynolds (accepting a Deadpool-related award) at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards warms my heart. Maybe it’s the purity of Zac Efron that’s sealing the deal here, but I should get to the point: Rogen and Reynolds were both called upon to join forces for the greater good, in line with Sharon Stone coming for people who won’t wear masks during the pandemic. Both men rose to the challenge.

Here’s what happened: last week, British Columbia Premiere John Horgan name-checked both Canadian-born actors to implore young adults to help stop the Covid-19 spread by declining to gather.

We need young people to understand that now is not the time to go to large parties. @VancityReynolds & @Sethrogen – please help spread the message to stop the spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/u9SodpRnxu — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) August 12, 2020

Rogen issued a literally-blunt response that encouraged people to pick up the blunt instead. “Please do not go out to parties and BBQs and other large gatherings!” he tweeted. “The COVID is still out there! It’s more fun to hang out alone and smoke weed and watch movies and TV shows anyway! Do that instead! Thank you!”

People of British Columbia! Please do not go out to parties and BBQs and other large gatherings! The COVID is still out there! It’s more fun to hang out alone and smoke weed and watch movies and TV shows anyway! Do that instead! Thank you! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 15, 2020

Short, sweet, and full of weed on Rogen’s behalf will hopefully work some good. Meanwhile, Reynolds got a lot wordier by tweeting his “message” that he supposedly left with Horgan’s office. Naturally, the Detective Pikachu fired a shot at Hugh Jackman over plastic surgery before pointing out that young people are getting sick and dying from this virus. In addition, he’d also like his mom, Tammy, to be able to go outside and “go full Mrs. Robinson” without worrying about death. Goodness:

“My mom, I mean, she doesn’t want to be cooped in her apartment all day; she wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach, looking for some young 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on. She is insatiable. But here’s the thing. I hope that young people in BC don’t kill my mom, frankly, or [environmental scientist] David Suzuki, or each other. Let’s not kill anyone. I think that’s reasonable.”

