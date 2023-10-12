Kelly Ripa has outlasted the departure of multiple Live! co-hosts at this point. There was, of course, the late Regis Philbin who retired and passed the baton to Michael Strahan. Later, Ryan Seacrest occupied the slot for six years but will soon be replacing Pat Sajak on Wheel Of Fortune. This led to the seemingly fine development of Ripa’s husband and former All My Children co-star, Mark Consuelos, stepping into co-host duties. However, this quickly turned into too many sex-life stories, which might make you miss Ryan Seacrest.

Well, never fear because Seacrest decided to visit Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera, where a very un-sexy story re-surfaced. Ripa requested that he retell a story that he first told on Live! about four years ago. You can see that previous, lovely exchange above, where Seacrest animatedly revealed how he was horrified to clog Kris Jenner’s fancy toilet.

Naturally, the Kardashian matriarch has a super-electric toilet with all kinds of bells and whistles. It’s a black throne that’s difficult to see in a darkened powder room, and Seacrest couldn’t figure out how to operate the thing, so it either malfunctioned, or something else (even grosser) was happening. And this is how Seacrest mimed his inner debate on if he should reach in and scoop out his own poop. Kelly Ripa’s reactions are *chef’s kiss* here.

This was definitely a story that needed to be retold. Via Page Six, this is how that went: “I’m thinking to myself, ‘What do I do?’ Do I stick my hand in there?! Do I say, ‘Hey Khloe, don’t tell Kim and Kourtney, but can you help me out over here;’ Or do I just tell Kris, ‘I think your toilet has got a problem?'”

Seacrest was “panicked” after the water had “overflowed up to the seat level.” Then he attempted to quickly tie up the story: “It began to settle down, but I quickly got out.” Ripa wasn’t done with him yet, though. She told her audience that Seacrest had to “retrieve” what was in the toilet, and then came a “ladle” joke from a co-host. At which point, the situation devolved into complete chaos, and Seacrest insisted that there was no “ladle” but a “toilet ring cleaner” that helped him out. Whew.

For the extra-curious, Kim Kardashian has confirmed that Kris’ toilet is a bit of a nightmare. After Seacrest initially told the story on Live!, she visited the show and explained how Kris made her guest bathroom into an overly complicated affair. Hopefully, Ryan has some closure after the rehashing, too.