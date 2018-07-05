Sacha Baron Cohen Celebrates The Fourth Of July By Teasing A Possible Trump University Project

#Donald Trump
07.04.18 2 hours ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

Sacha Baron Cohen is no stranger to fooling with Donald Trump over the years, so it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that his next project might take full aim at the president and his past exploits. The rivalry between the two spans at least 15 years if you count the initial Ali G interview between the two. It has made Cohen the target of Trump’s barbs on Twitter at times and led to Cohen bringing up Trump in interviews and even giving him AIDS in The Brothers Grimsby.

But the latest tease from Cohen acts as a message from Trump and uses clips of the president talking about the comedian, all leading to what seems to be a project about Trump University:

Of course, this could just end up being some sort of online gag, Jimmy Kimmel joke, or just a public shaming. It might not be a project, though I think most would hope that it is. The fire between both men would make for an entertaining distraction from reality at least, especially when Trump making claims like this:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSali gBORATdonald trumpSACHA BARON COEN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 1 day ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 1 day ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

06.29.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP