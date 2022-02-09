Grocery Store France
Getty Image
Viral

Why Are Saltine Crackers So Hard To Find At The Store?

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

Supply chain issues continue to surface here and there during this stage of the pandemic, which has seen vinyl shortages and associated delays, and grocery stores are now feeling their way through some unexpected fallout. First it was toilet paper, right? Now, of all things, people can’t find Nabisco saltine crackers. We’ve all (of course) seen some empty store shelves over the past few years, and this has been a global issue, as evidenced in the above photo from March 2020 in France.

Now, people are flummoxed that the saltines appear to have gone. They ease nausea, satisfy snack cravings, and more. They’re simple but delicious in soups, they are strong enough to hold scoops of hummus, and they’re (usually) relatively inexpensive for what you get. Well, those days are temporarily (we hope) over, given that you don’t really want to know how much saltines are currently going for on Amazon. Heck, I looked for them at the grocery store again last night (after being unable to find them for a month), and two other people were also sadly staring at the same empty shelf.

People sure miss these underrated, mainstay crackers a lot right about now (fingers crossed that they’ll return to shelves soon), and Twitter tells the tale.

People are pretty worked up about this!

×