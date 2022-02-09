Why Are Saltine Crackers So Hard To Find At The Store?

Supply chain issues continue to surface here and there during this stage of the pandemic, which has seen vinyl shortages and associated delays, and grocery stores are now feeling their way through some unexpected fallout. First it was toilet paper, right? Now, of all things, people can’t find Nabisco saltine crackers. We’ve all (of course) seen some empty store shelves over the past few years, and this has been a global issue, as evidenced in the above photo from March 2020 in France.

Now, people are flummoxed that the saltines appear to have gone. They ease nausea, satisfy snack cravings, and more. They’re simple but delicious in soups, they are strong enough to hold scoops of hummus, and they’re (usually) relatively inexpensive for what you get. Well, those days are temporarily (we hope) over, given that you don’t really want to know how much saltines are currently going for on Amazon. Heck, I looked for them at the grocery store again last night (after being unable to find them for a month), and two other people were also sadly staring at the same empty shelf.

People sure miss these underrated, mainstay crackers a lot right about now (fingers crossed that they’ll return to shelves soon), and Twitter tells the tale.

why is there a mass shortage of saltines ?????? — lacy🌻 (@lacycharelson) February 7, 2022

My mom told me there was a shortage yesterday, to which I responded “Good. Who needs Saltines” pic.twitter.com/w2UiFBMO5P — Heather Williams 🧀 (@YippleDoo) February 9, 2022

There is a saltine shortage in Maine right now and the old woman in me in crying. — Aims (@TheAimsss) February 9, 2022

What’s the deal with the saltines shortage over the past month? — Kevin, a dim bass (@Chug_A_Lugg) February 8, 2022

Is there a national shortage of saltines that I’m not aware of? I was under the impression I was only person still eating saltines. — Meghan (@megstumpf) February 8, 2022

I have had the hardest time finding saltine crackers, too. Walgreens doesn’t have them and my Amazon subscription service hasn’t had them either. — Kimberly M. Hayden (@KimberlyMHayde2) February 9, 2022

Did some crazy maga suggest saltine crackers are a cure for Covid because I can’t fucking find them anywhere. I can’t eat soup without crackers. I don’t understand how people can do that. — cryborg (@cryborg) January 2, 2022

When we couldn't find Lysol and toilet paper, it was the media's fault for causing panic, and because of people hoarding. When you can't find a specific brand of saltines, it's Joe Biden's fault. — LadyGrey (@TWLadyGrey) November 15, 2021

Since when did saltine crackers become such a hot commodity? Three stores and can’t find any 🥺 — ThatOneGirl (@BlondeBrandy) October 3, 2021

People are pretty worked up about this!