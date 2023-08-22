This time last year, Sam Bankman-Fried was one of the wealthiest people in the world. Today his life is very different. The crypto bro-turned-suspected fraudster appeared in court for the first time since his bail was revoked about two weeks back, where he pled not guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges. Other than that how’s he doing? Not great!

As per CNN, Bankman-Fried’s lawyer told the court that his client’s stay at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn is not the pleasant escape one would assume. For one thing, officials there have not been accommodating to his vegan diet, nor have they been regularly dispensing his Adderall prescription.

“He’s literally now subsisting on bread and water, which are the only things he’s served that he can eat, and sometimes peanut butter,” lawyer Mark Cohen said.

What’s more, the detention center is notoriously overcrowded, prone to keep its inmates in inhumane conditions. In many ways it’s the opposite of where Bankman-Friend was prior, which is under house arrest at his parents’ home in Palo Alto, California, where he had been ordered to stay since late December. Before that he was The once mighty FTX honcho has been at the center since August 11.

Bankman-Fried’s period of house arrest came to an end in part because he had been accused of attempting to intimidate potential witnesses against him, among them his former business partner and ex-girlfriend, Caroline Ellison. A certain former president may want to take note.

If found guilty of the fraud and conspiracy charges against him, Bankman-Fried faces more than 100 years in prison. Surely he’s lamenting the good old days right after the collapse of FTX and during the multiple investigations into his alleged wrongdoing, when he was killing time by sleeping and playing video games.

(Via CNN)