Getty Image
Viral

Samuel L. Jackson Dropped A Trademark F-Bomb At Jon Voight’s ‘Civil War’ Video, And Right-Wingers Are Appalled

by:

It’s no secret that longtime actor Jon Voight is a huge Trump supporter who regularly finds himself being dragged on Twitter for his outlandish takes backing the president. This time around, Voight caught the attention of Samuel L. Jackson after the Ray Donovan star made a new Twitter video that essentially calls for war over the (fake) “lie” that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Voight even goes so far as to accuse Biden’s supporters of being “evil” and says that the right is now locked in a “battle of righteousness versus Satan.” Via The Hill:

“We must fight this corruption that has taken over and fight for the good that seems lost,” he said. “Let us give our trust to God, and fight now for Trump’s victory because we all know this ballot count is corruption like they are. So let us not back down. Let us fight this fight as if it is our last fight on earth.”

After catching wind of Voight’s rhetoric, Jackson fired back with one of his trademark F-bombs. “First, you gotta stop looking at this insanity!!” Jackson tweeted. “The Civil War was about Slavery so pay attention to the symbolism. Lastly F*CK. John Voight!!!”

Jackson’s fiery condemnation of Voight did not sit well with right-wing Twitter users, who fired back at the Pulp Fiction actor and chastised him for his use of profanity, which is like chastising McDonald’s for serving hamburgers, but okay.

But it wasn’t all backlash in the replies. Jackson had plenty of supporters who were very happy to see him call out Voight in pure SLJ style.

(Via Samuel L. Jackson on Twitter)

×