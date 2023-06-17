Sarah Palin is partly responsible for today’s lunatic GOP. After becoming John McCain’s running mate in 2008, she helped inspire the Tea Party, which paved the way for Donald Trump. None of this has helped her career. She’s hopeless at getting elected to government gigs and she tries to defend the MAGA sect, she only makes them seem worse. Heck, she’s even been “cancelled” by Fox News, at least according to her.

As per The Daily Beast, Palin went on Newsmax, which has been peeling off Fox News viewers after they canned Tucker Carlson. She and host Eric Bolling discussed the network’s controversial chyron, which called President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator” before being quickly taken down. Bolling claimed “the old Fox” would have stood by that label, arguing that they’re “pushing away real conservative values.” Palin agreed.

“As a matter of fact, Eric, thanks to you, I lost another gig,” Palin told Bolling. “I was on your show and you had asked something about Fox…and I was, as usual, quite candid and off the cuff. And I told you what I thought about what Fox was doing. Well, I had been booked on Fox for the next day.”

She added, “I got cancelled from Fox and haven’t been invited back.”

Palin is perhaps referring to an appearance she made on Newsmax’s The Balance, in which Palin agreed with Bolling’s assertion that Fox News has “started to move left.”

“Right, and you know it’s not just Fox News of course,” Palin said. “It’s these corporate-owned, woke disconnected elites who call the shots in lamestream media and they look at us as just the peons, just the subjects.”

(Via The Daily Beast)