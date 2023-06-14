sarah-palin-beef.jpg
Getty Image
Viral

Sarah Palin, Trying To Explain Why Trump’s Blindly Devoted MAGA Crowd Is Not A Cult, Made The Opposite Case

Noted “Baby Got Back” destroyer and failed House candidate Sarah Palin hasn’t made nearly as many headlines today as she did, say, in 2016, but then again, Lauren Boebert has readily stepped in to fill that rootin’ tootin’ void. Still, Palin emerges in talking-head form every so often and recently hit Newsmax, where she was asked whether the Trump MAGA mayhem is illustrative of a cult.

In Palin’s mind, no way does this precise description of Trump devotees also match up to the definition of a cult. I said that backwards, but it still works:

“No. The definition of a cult is a group of people who are excessively supporting one another and a cause, all about conformity and compliance, and intolerance of anyone who doesn’t agree with what their mission is.”

Palin didn’t even remotely realize the irony of her statement, and she further went on to say that this sounds much more like the Left, and of course, she can see that alleged quality in other people but not in her political party. That’s especially the case because the original “cult” subject appears to have arisen due to Trump’s cult-leader-like appearance at the Versailles bakery following his Miami arraignment.

Naturally, everyone else saw the point that Palin accidentally made except for Palin herself.

(Via The Recount)

×