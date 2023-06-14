Noted “Baby Got Back” destroyer and failed House candidate Sarah Palin hasn’t made nearly as many headlines today as she did, say, in 2016, but then again, Lauren Boebert has readily stepped in to fill that rootin’ tootin’ void. Still, Palin emerges in talking-head form every so often and recently hit Newsmax, where she was asked whether the Trump MAGA mayhem is illustrative of a cult.

In Palin’s mind, no way does this precise description of Trump devotees also match up to the definition of a cult. I said that backwards, but it still works:

Sarah Palin asked if Trump supporters are cult members: “No. The definition of a cult is a group of people who are excessively supporting one another and a cause, all about conformity and compliance, and intolerance of anyone who doesn’t agree with what their mission is.” pic.twitter.com/9oQPlwcSlD — The Recount (@therecount) June 14, 2023

“No. The definition of a cult is a group of people who are excessively supporting one another and a cause, all about conformity and compliance, and intolerance of anyone who doesn’t agree with what their mission is.”

Palin didn’t even remotely realize the irony of her statement, and she further went on to say that this sounds much more like the Left, and of course, she can see that alleged quality in other people but not in her political party. That’s especially the case because the original “cult” subject appears to have arisen due to Trump’s cult-leader-like appearance at the Versailles bakery following his Miami arraignment.

You mean like this? https://t.co/pzy9X04ONa — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) June 14, 2023

Naturally, everyone else saw the point that Palin accidentally made except for Palin herself.

She did the meme pic.twitter.com/hQRFYnZwOu — Matt 🛐 (@Chat_Man217) June 14, 2023

She could have saved time with “yes” — Brian Brewer (@bbrewerstandup) June 14, 2023

As opposed to Trump supporters who are merely excessively supporting one another and a cause, all about conformity and compliance, and intolerance of anyone who doesn’t agree with what their mission… — Hello Dahling! (@dahlingitsme) June 14, 2023

Um… she literally just described MAGA. — SnowFairy 🇨🇦❄️🌈⚾️ (@SnowFairyToo) June 14, 2023

